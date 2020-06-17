BSF Head Constable 2020 Final Medical Exam Date Announced @bsf.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

BSF Head Constable 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the final Medical Exam Date for Head Constable Posts at its official website. Candidates who applied for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2020 can check the schedule for Medical Exam on the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.gov.in.

According to the latest notice released by BSF, the final medical exam of successful candidates who cleared the descriptive written test will commence from 29 June 2020 onwards for the Post of Head Constable (RO) and Head Constable (RM) in BSF common set up in respective recruitment centres.

Earlier, the final written medical exam was to held on 13 April 2020 and onwards which was to postponed due to Corona Virus Outbreak and Lockdown across the country.

The Border Security Force has released a list of selected candidates for Final Medical Exam. Candidates can check State Wise BSF Head Constable 2020 Medical Exam List on the official website or in the provided link below.

A total of 1248 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) & Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group C on temporary basis. The BSF had conducted the descriptive written test on 2 February 2020. The final list of medical exam is given below.

Download BSF Head Constable 2020 Final Medical Exam Date

Highlights:

Vacancies: 1248 Posts

Name of Posts:Head Constable (Radio Operator) & Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)

Date of PST, PET & Documentation: 02 to 21 December 2019 onwards

Date of Descriptive written test: Postponed to 02 February 2020

Date of Final Medical Exam: 13 April 2020

