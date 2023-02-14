BSF Recruitment 2023: 26 Veterinary & Constable Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Border Security Force of India has announced the BSF Recruitment 2023 for the post of Veterinary and Constable. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of BSF i.e., rectt.bsf.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the BSF Veterinary Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

A total of 26 vacancies have been announced under BSF Recruitment 2023 for the post of HC (Veterinary) and Constable (Kenneleman).

The application process has started and the last date for submission of application forms is 6th March 2023. A total of 18 vacancies have been announced for the post of HC (Veterinary) and 8 vacancies have been announced for the post of Constable (Kenneleman).

Candidates applying for HC (Veterinary) must have passed class 12th from a recognized board and must be possessing a one-year course in Veterinary Stock Assistant from a recognized institution and at least one year of post-qualification experience is required.

While the candidates applying for the post of Constable (Kennelman) must have passed class 10th from a recognised board and Two years of animal handling experience from a government veterinary hospital or dispensary, a veterinary college, or a government farm is required.

The candidates aged between 18-25 years can apply for the BSF Veterinary Recruitment and BSF Constable Recruitment. Age relaxation shall be applicable as per government guidelines.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the BSF Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the BSF Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

BSF Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Border Security Force Posts Name Veterinary and Constable Total Vacancies 26 Mode of Application Online Last Date to Apply 6th March 2023 Selection process Computer Based Examination, , Physical Test and Medical Examination

Candidates can download the BSF Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 26 vacancies announced under BSF Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of BSF Veterinary Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: BSF Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

Candidates can check the BSF Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The BSF Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the BSF Veterinary Recruitment Notification 2023 .

BSF Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 14th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 6th March 2023 Exam Date To be announced

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. Candidates need to pay Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) as examination fee plus Rs 47.20 service charges levied by Common Service Centre (CSC).

Here is the direct link to Apply for BSF Recruitment 2023

BSF Recruitment 2023 Apply Online- Click Here

As many as 26 Veterinary and Constable vacancies are to be filled under BSF Recruitment Notification 2023. The number of vacancies announced for BSF Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below.

BSF Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts HC (Veterinary) 18 Constable (Kennelman) 08

The eligibility criteria for BSF Veterinary Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the BSF Recruitment Notification to know the details of BSF Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of BSF Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

BSF Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

BSF Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for Veterinary and Constable Post must note that the last date to apply for BSF recruitment 2023 as per BSF Veterinary Recruitment Notification is 6th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.