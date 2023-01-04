BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Notification: 11705 Vacancies, Apply Online

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 is out for 11705 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for BSNL JTO Recruitment 202

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has released the recruitment notification for 11705 Junior Telecom Officers (JTO). BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 notification for 11705 posts has been announced on December 31 on the official website - www.bsnl.co.in

Candidates who are between 20 to 30 years of age and have done Bachelor of Engineering Degree or equivalent from a Central Govt. /State Govt. recognized Institutions/Universities are eligible to apply for BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023.

As per the BSNL JTO Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process will start soon and applicants can apply for the BSNL JTO vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the BSNL JTO Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the BSNL JTO Recruitment notification, 50% of posts will be filled through GATE score while the remaining 50% to be filled through direct recruitment through Limited Internal Competitive Examination (LICE).

BSNL JTO Recruitment through GATE will be done for the candidates who are B. Tech while direct recruitment will be done for the candidates who are on probation period for at least 2 years. Candidates having M.Tech shall be also eligible for BSNL JTO Direct Recruitment provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria prescribed in the notification.

BSNL Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the short notice released by BSNL for JTO Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the BSNL JTO Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023: Overview

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 is out for 11705 vacancies for the post of Junior Telecom Officer. The BSNL Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Overview

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Posts Name Junior Telecom Officer Total Vacancies 11705 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on December 31, 2022 Application Dates To be Notified Selection process GATE Score/ Written Test

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 11705 vacancies announced under BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Notification 2023. Download the official notification of BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the BSNL JTO 2023 important dates from the table given below. The BSNL JTO 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Dates

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced December 31, 2022 Notification Release Expected soon Online Application Begins Expected soon

BSNL JTO 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the BSNL JTO application form from the official website. The link to apply for BSNL JTO will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for BSNL JTO 2023. For information on BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - www.bsnl.co.in



BSNL JTO Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 11705 vacancies are available under BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023. The BSNL circle vacancy will be announced soon along with the release of a detailed notification. The number of vacancies announced for BSNL JTO Recruitment is tabulated below

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Junior Telecom Officers (JTO) 11705

BSNL JTO 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

BSNL JTO Age Limit:

The minimum age limit to apply for BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 20 years. While the maximum age limit is 30 years. The age relaxations will be provided according to Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the BSNL JTO Recruitment.

BSNL JTO Educational Qualification:

The required BSNL JTO Recruitment educational qualification is provided below.

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Post Name Educational Qualification Junior Telecom Officers (JTO) Bachelor of Engineering Degree or equivalent from a Central Govt. /State Govt. recognized Institution/University Telecommunication Electronics Radio Computer Electrical Information Technology (IT) Instrumentation Or M.Sc. (Electronics/ MSc. (Computer Science) From a recognized University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or /an educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament.

BSNL JTO Selection Process 2023

The BSNL JTO 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 50% of the total vacancy will be filled through GATE Score. The remaining 50% of the vacancy is to be filled through Direct Recruitment for candidates who are in the probation period of JTO for more than 2 years. The examination authority will conduct a Limited Internal Competitive Examination (LICE) for direct recruitment.

BSNL JTO Salary 2023

Candidates selected through BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 will undergo Training and will be entitled to a stipend as per the company rules. Selected candidates will be appointed as executives at an E1 IDA Pay Scale of Rs. 16400 - 40500 (2nd PRC pay W.e.f. 01.01.2007). While candidates through Direct Recruitment will have different pay scales. The detailed BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Salary structure will be announced along with the detailed notification.