BSSC CGL Cut Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Marks, Merit List, Answer Key

BSSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2022: The Bihar Selection Commission (BSSC) successfully held the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL Prelims 2022) exam on 23rd and 24th December 2022. The BSSC CGL Prelims Result 2022 is expected to be released in January 2023. The Commission will release the BSSC CGL Merit List and Answer Key soon on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The final selection of the candidates against the 2248 vacancies for profiles Secretariat Assistant, Data Entry Operator Grade-C, Planning Assistant and Malaria Inspector is based on their qualifying for the minimum cut-off marks. The candidates are therefore advised to compare the obtained marks with the BSSC CGL expected cut-off marks to gain understanding of the expected cut-off marks.

Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates

Events BSSC CGL Important Dates BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 23rd and 24th December 2022 BSSC CGL Prelims Result January 2023

BSSC CGL Expected Cut-Off 2022

The BSSC CGL cut-off marks shall be released separately for all the categories on the commission’s website. These cut-off marks are important to know about the selection status in the written examination. The commission announced the minimum cut-off marks along with the result list. Candidates can go through the table below to know about the category-wise BSSC CGL expected cut-off marks.

Category BSSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks General 390-410 OBC 335-340 SC 250-275 ST 220-245

BSSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

For getting a clear insight into the level of the competition in the BSSC CGL exam and the difficulty level. One is advised to go through the previous year's cut-off marks. The candidates can analyse the last year’s cut-off marks to check if they stand a chance to get qualified for this year.

Category BSSC CGL Previous Year Cutoff Marks General 87.06 OBC 85.28 MBC 80.83 SC 72.34 ST 71.1 WBC 78.84

Factors Affecting the BSSC CGL Cut-Off Marks

The BSSC CGL cut-off marks are released for all the categories separately. These minimum cut-off marks decide if the candidate will be considered for the next round. Citing its importance, the commission considers the following factors while deciding the same:

Total Vacancies announced

Difficulty level of the questions asked

Normalisation method

Average attempt made in the Bihar CGL exam

BSSC CGL Merit List 2022

The BSSC CGL Merit List is released after all the rounds of the recruitment process is complete. The result of the written examination is released after which the successful candidates are called for the skill test and document verification round. This merit list is going to comprise the name of the successful candidates along with their ranks and marks secured in the examination.

Candidates whose score is found to be more than or equal to the minimum cut-off marks are considered for the merit list only. The commission will release the merit list separately on the official website. Candidates while checking the same are advised to keep the application form handy to download the same.

BSSC CGL 2022 Prelims Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

BSSC CGL Answer Key 2022

The BSSC CGL answer key is expected to be released soon for the candidates attempting the examination. The answer key is going to be available in PDF format for all the shifts separately. Candidates are advised to go through the answer key and compare the answers available in it with the ones mentioned on the response sheet. As of now, no updates have been shared by the commission regarding the release of the Bihar CGL answer ley. However, it is anticipated that the same shall be announced anytime in the next month.

Bihar SSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2022