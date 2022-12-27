BSSC CGL 2022 Prelims Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission successfully conducted the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL Prelims 2022) exam on 23rd & 24th December 2022. Candidates writing the examination shared their feedback on the difficulty level and good attempts.
BSSC CGL 2022 exam was held for the selection of 2187 vacancies for different posts like Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates who qualify for the BSSC CGL preliminary examination and secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks will be called for the BSSC CGL Mains examination. Read more to get details of the BSSC CGL exam analysis along with questions asked.
Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates
The commission has revised the BSSC CGL exam dates citing some undisclosed administrative reasons. With this, the exam shall be held at least a month after the previously announced exam date. Refer to the following table to know about the Bihar CGL 2022 important dates.
|
Events
|
BSSC CGL Important Dates
|
BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date
|
23rd and 24th December 2022
|
BSSC CGL Prelims Result
|
January 2023
BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern
- The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format
- The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions
- A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
50
|
200
|
2 Hours 15 minutes
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
50
|
200
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
50
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
600
BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains
BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Analysis 2022
The BSSC CGL examination was conducted in two shifts, namely, shift 1 and shift 2. The candidates can check out the overall exam analysis and section-wise analysis to get a gist of the overall exam.
Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level
|
Subjects
|
BSSC CGL Exam Analysis
|
Difficulty level
|
General Studies
|
34-37
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
35-38
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
32-34
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
101-120
|
Easy to Moderate
Section Wise Analysis
General Studies
|
Topics
|
Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Current Affairs
|
22
|
Easy
|
History
|
7
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Geography
|
8
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Polity
|
10
|
Easy
General Science and Mathematics
|
Topics
|
Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Mensuration
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Time & Work
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
SI CI
|
3
|
Easy
|
Profit & Loss
|
4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Percentage
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Algebra
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Trigonometry
|
3
|
Easy
|
Number System
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
Topics
|
Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
Alphabetical Series
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mirror Image
|
4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Equation-Based
|
1
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Coding-Decoding
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Order Ranking
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Blood Relation
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
BSSC CGL Exam 2022: Questions Asked
|
Subjects
|
BSSC CGL Questions Asked (Shift 1)
|
BSSC CGL Questions Asked (Shift 2)
|
General Studies
|
Akbar Birth Place
Lord Canning Related Question
1857 Revolution Symbol
Article 267 Related Question
Delhi Uparajyapal
Noble Prize for Physics
|
Highest Production In India
Cultivation of Sugar
Article 75(2)
Finland Capital
USA Currency
Education Day
Sports Day
First High Court of India
AIDS Related question
|
Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability
|
Alphabetical Series
Equation-Based
Order Ranking
Blood Relation
Syllogism
Coding-Decoding
Mirror Image
|
Series
Analogy
Blood Relation
Coding-Decoding
Mirror Image
Figure Counting
|
General Science and Mathematics
|
Algebra
Trigonometry
Number System
Mensuration
Time & Work
SI CI
Profit & Loss
Percentage
|
Profit & Loss
Percentage
Algebra
Number System
Mensuration
Time & Work
SI CI
Bihar SSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2022