BSSC CGL 2022 Prelims Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Bihar Staff Selection Commission conducted the BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 exam on 23rd & 24th December 2022 for 2187 vacancies under the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Check section-wise exam review here.

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission successfully conducted the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL Prelims 2022) exam on 23rd & 24th December 2022. Candidates writing the examination shared their feedback on the difficulty level and good attempts.

BSSC CGL 2022 exam was held for the selection of 2187 vacancies for different posts like Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates who qualify for the BSSC CGL preliminary examination and secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks will be called for the BSSC CGL Mains examination. Read more to get details of the BSSC CGL exam analysis along with questions asked.

Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates

The commission has revised the BSSC CGL exam dates citing some undisclosed administrative reasons. With this, the exam shall be held at least a month after the previously announced exam date. Refer to the following table to know about the Bihar CGL 2022 important dates.

Events BSSC CGL Important Dates BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 23rd and 24th December 2022 BSSC CGL Prelims Result January 2023

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern

The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format

The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions

A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies 50 200 2 Hours 15 minutes General Science and Mathematics 50 200 Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability 50 200 Total 150 600

BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Analysis 2022

The BSSC CGL examination was conducted in two shifts, namely, shift 1 and shift 2. The candidates can check out the overall exam analysis and section-wise analysis to get a gist of the overall exam.

Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Subjects BSSC CGL Exam Analysis Difficulty level General Studies 34-37 Easy to Moderate General Science and Mathematics 35-38 Easy to Moderate Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability 32-34 Easy to Moderate Total 101-120 Easy to Moderate

Section Wise Analysis

General Studies

Topics Questions Asked Difficulty Level Current Affairs 22 Easy History 7 Easy-Moderate Geography 8 Easy-Moderate Polity 10 Easy

General Science and Mathematics

Topics Questions Asked Difficulty Level Mensuration 3 Easy to Moderate Time & Work 2 Easy to Moderate SI CI 3 Easy Profit & Loss 4 Easy to Moderate Percentage 2 Easy to Moderate Algebra 3 Easy to Moderate Trigonometry 3 Easy Number System 2 Easy to Moderate

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Topics Questions Asked Difficulty Level Alphabetical Series 3 Easy to Moderate Mirror Image 4 Easy to Moderate Syllogism 4 Easy to Moderate Equation-Based 1 Easy to Moderate Coding-Decoding 2 Easy to Moderate Order Ranking 2 Easy to Moderate Blood Relation 3 Easy to Moderate

BSSC CGL Exam 2022: Questions Asked

Subjects BSSC CGL Questions Asked (Shift 1) BSSC CGL Questions Asked (Shift 2) General Studies Akbar Birth Place Lord Canning Related Question 1857 Revolution Symbol Article 267 Related Question Delhi Uparajyapal Noble Prize for Physics Highest Production In India Cultivation of Sugar Article 75(2) Finland Capital USA Currency Education Day Sports Day First High Court of India AIDS Related question Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability Alphabetical Series Equation-Based Order Ranking Blood Relation Syllogism Coding-Decoding Mirror Image Series Analogy Blood Relation Coding-Decoding Mirror Image Figure Counting General Science and Mathematics Algebra Trigonometry Number System Mensuration Time & Work SI CI Profit & Loss Percentage Profit & Loss Percentage Algebra Number System Mensuration Time & Work SI CI

Bihar SSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2022