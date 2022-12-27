BSSC CGL 2022 Prelims Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Bihar Staff Selection Commission conducted the BSSC CGL Prelims 2022 exam on 23rd & 24th December 2022 for 2187 vacancies under the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Check section-wise exam review here.

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission successfully conducted the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL Prelims 2022) exam on 23rd & 24th December 2022. Candidates writing the examination shared their feedback on the difficulty level and good attempts.

BSSC CGL 2022 exam was held for the selection of 2187 vacancies for different posts like Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. Candidates who qualify for the BSSC CGL preliminary examination and secure marks more than the prescribed cut-off marks will be called for the BSSC CGL Mains examination. Read more to get details of the BSSC CGL exam analysis along with questions asked. 

Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates

The commission has revised the BSSC CGL exam dates citing some undisclosed administrative reasons. With this, the exam shall be held at least a month after the previously announced exam date. Refer to the following table to know about the Bihar CGL 2022 important dates.

Events

BSSC CGL Important Dates

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date

23rd and 24th December 2022

BSSC CGL Prelims Result

January 2023

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern

  • The questions in the exam are going to be MCQ format
  • The candidates will be required to attempt all the questions
  • A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for all the wrong answers

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies

50

200

 

 

2 Hours 15 minutes

General Science and Mathematics

50

200

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

50

200

Total

150

600

BSSC CGL 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Analysis 2022

The BSSC CGL examination was conducted in two shifts, namely, shift 1 and shift 2. The candidates can check out the overall exam analysis and section-wise analysis to get a gist of the overall exam. 

Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level 

Subjects

BSSC CGL Exam Analysis

Difficulty level

General Studies

34-37

Easy to Moderate

General Science and Mathematics

35-38

Easy to Moderate

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

32-34

Easy to Moderate

Total

101-120

Easy to Moderate

Section Wise Analysis

General Studies

Topics

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Current Affairs

22

Easy

History

7

Easy-Moderate

Geography

8

Easy-Moderate

Polity

10

Easy

General Science and Mathematics

Topics

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Mensuration

3

Easy to Moderate

Time & Work

2

Easy to Moderate

SI CI

3

Easy

Profit & Loss

4

Easy to Moderate

Percentage

2

Easy to Moderate

Algebra

3

Easy to Moderate

Trigonometry

3

Easy

Number System

2

Easy to Moderate

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Topics

Questions Asked

Difficulty Level

Alphabetical Series

3

Easy to Moderate

Mirror Image

4

Easy to Moderate

Syllogism

4

Easy to Moderate

Equation-Based

1

Easy to Moderate

Coding-Decoding

2

Easy to Moderate

Order Ranking

2

Easy to Moderate

Blood Relation

3

Easy to Moderate

BSSC CGL Exam 2022: Questions Asked

Subjects

BSSC CGL Questions Asked (Shift 1)

BSSC CGL Questions Asked (Shift 2)

General Studies

Akbar Birth Place

Lord Canning Related Question

1857 Revolution Symbol

Article 267 Related Question

Delhi Uparajyapal

Noble Prize for Physics

Highest Production In India

Cultivation of Sugar

Article 75(2)

Finland Capital

USA Currency

Education Day

Sports Day

First High Court of India

AIDS Related question

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Alphabetical Series

Equation-Based

Order Ranking

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Mirror Image

Series 

Analogy         

Blood Relation          

Coding-Decoding      

Mirror Image

Figure Counting

General Science and Mathematics

Algebra

Trigonometry

Number System

Mensuration

Time & Work

SI CI

Profit & Loss

Percentage

Profit & Loss

Percentage

Algebra

Number System

Mensuration

Time & Work

SI CI

Bihar SSC CGL Prelims Admit Card 2022

 

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed exam analysis for BSSC CGL Prelims 2022?

Read our article BSSC CGL 2022 Prelims Exam Analysis: Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level on Jagran Josh.

Q2: What was the level of the General Studies section in the BSSC CGL Prelims 2022?

As per the experts, the difficulty level of the questions asked in the General Studies was easy to moderate level. The candidates were able to attempt 33 to 35 questions on this subject.

Q3. What is the BSSC CGL exam pattern?

As per the BSSC CGL exam pattern, the examination will have 150 questions each from General Studies, General Science and Mathematics and Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability. A negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for the incorrect answers.

