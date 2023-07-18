BTSC Call Letter 2023 Released For Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer Post: Check Download Link

BTSC Call Letter 2023 Out : Bihar Technical Service Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the Dairy Field Officer post on its official website www.btsc.bih.nic.in. Check download link.

BTSC Call Letter 2023 Out: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the admit card download link for the post of Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer on its official website.



All those candidates who have to appear in the counseling round fore the Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer post can download their admit card from the official website -https://www.btsc.bih.nic.in.



How to Download BTSC Call Letter 2023 ?

Visit the official website of BTSC.i.e.btsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the home page section. Now, click on the link that reads 'Link for Downloading Counseling Call Letter for the post of Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer under the Advt. No-06/2023' on the home page. Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. Download the call letter and save it for future reference.

BTSC Call Letter 2023 : Counseling Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the counseling for the Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer posts on July 18/19, 2023. Counseling will be held as per the schedule and timing including 1st sittings from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm whereas 2nd sittings from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

BTSC Call Letter 2023: Documents to Carry

You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents/testimonials as mentioned in the notification.



BTSC Call Letter 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

