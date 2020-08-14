BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2020 Released @btsc.bih.nic.in, Download List of 4997 Shortlisted Candidates for Bihar Nurse Posts

BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the result for the post of Staff Nurse Grade A. All such candidates who appeared in BTSC Staff Nurse can download Bihar Staff Nurse Result 2020 from the official website of BTSC i.e. btsc.bih.nic.in.

BTSC Staff Nurse Result PDF is also given below. The candidates can also check the details of selected candidates through the link.

Bihar Staff Nurse Result Download Link

A total of 4997 candidate are selected for Staff Nurse Posts. The candidates can check the category-wise number of selected candidates through the table below:

Category No.of Selected Candidates General 2433 EWS 558 BC 1069 EBC 488 SC 260 ST 57 WBC 260 Total 4997

BTSC Bihar conducted the counseling process for Staff Nurse Posts till 17 March 2020. The commission has also released the list of the 119 candidates who have not submitted the documents.

A total of 9130 vacancies were notified by the commission out of which 2498 are for General Category, 625 for EWS Category, 2036 for SC Category, 96 for SC Category, 2380 for EBC Category, 1069 for BC Category and 426 for WBC Category.