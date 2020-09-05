Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 171 Group A, B and C Posts @bis.gov.in

BIS Recruitment 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, has published a recruitment notification for Group A, Group and Group C. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bureau of Indian Standards Recruitment through official website www.bis.gov.in on or before from 05 September 2020 to 26 September 2020.

A total of 171 vacancies are available for the posts such as Assistant Director, Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant, Junior Translator, Library Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Secretariat Assistant. Candidates can check the more details through the article below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 05 September 2020

Last Date of Application - 26 September 2020

Issue of Admit Card for on-line exam - 20 October 2020 [Tentative]

On-line Examination - 08 November 2020 (Sunday) [Tentative]

BIS Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 171

Group – A - 4 Posts



Assistant Director (Finance) - 01

Assistant Director (Legal) - 01

Assistant Director (Marketing) - 01

Assistant Director (Library) - 01

Group – B - 34 Posts



Assistant Section Officer - 17

Personal Assistant - 16

Junior Translator (Hindi) -01

Group – C - 133 Posts

Library Assistant - 01

Stenographer - 17

Senior Secretariat Assistant - 79

Junior Secretariat Assistant - 36

Salary:

Group A Post : Level – 10 (Rs. 56100 – 177500)

Group B Post : Level – 6 (Rs. 35400 – 112400)

Group C Post :

Library Assistant : Level – 5 (Rs. 29200 – 92300)

Stenographer : Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Senior Secretariat Assistant : Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Junior Secretariat Assistant : Level – 2 (Rs. 19900 – 63200)

Eligibility Criteria for BIS Steno, PA and Other Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification :

Assistant Director (Administration) for Legal - Degree in law from a recognized university/ Bachelor of law; and Three years‘ experience in the relevant field in Central/ State/ Union Territory Government or Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency.

Assistant Director (Finance) - Chartered Accountant/ Cost and Works Accountant/ Subordinate Accounts Service Accountant/ Master of Business Administration (with finance specialization) from a recognized university/ All India Council for Technical Education approved Institution; and Three years experience in the relevant in Central/ State/ Union Territory Government or Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency.

Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) - Masters of Business Administration (Marketing) or Master‘s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication Or Master‘s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Social Work from a recognized University/Institution; and Five years' experience in the field of Marketing / Mass Communication / Social Work in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency.

Assistant Director (Library)- Master‘s Degree (Post Graduate Degree) in Library Science or Library and Information Science from a recognized University or Institution or Post Graduate Diploma in Library Science or Library and Information Science from a recognized University or Institution; and At least five years’experience in a library under Central Government/ State Government/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ recognized University/Institute.

Assistant Section Officer - Bachelor‘s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent; and Computer Proficiency Test: The candidate should be proficient at least upto Level-6 of National Skill Qualification Framework. The test shall be qualifying in nature; and ualifying Skill Test in Computer Proficiency

Personal Assistant - Degree from a recognized University; (b) Computer Proficiency Test: The candidate should be proficient at least upto Level-6 of National Skill Qualification Framework. The test shall be qualifying in nature; and Shorthand test in English or Hindi comprising dictation test at hundred words per minute for seven minutes

Junior Translator (Hindi)- Master's Degree/Post Graduate Degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level; Or Master's Degree/Post Graduate Degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree level;or Master's Degree/Post Graduate Degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the Degree level; Or Master's Degree/Post Graduate Degree of a recognized University in any subject with English/Hindi medium and Hindi/English as subjects at the Degree level. Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa; or Two years' experience of terminological work in Hindi or translation work from English to Hindi or vice-versa preferably of technical or scientific literature

Library Assistant - Graduate with recognized Diploma in Library Science with three years’ experience.

Stenographer - Bachelor‘s Degree from a recognized University; (ii) Computer Proficiency Test and Shorthand Test

Senior Secretariat Assistant - Bachelor‘s Degree from a recognized University; and Qualifying Skill Test in Computer Proficiency consisting

Junior Secretariat Assistant - Bachelor‘s Degree from a recognized University; Computer Proficiency Test and Typing Speed Test

Age Limit:

Assistant Director - 35 Years

Assistant Section Officer, Personal Assistant - 30 Years

Junior Translator (Hindi), Steno,Library Assistant, Sr Secretariat Assistant, Jr Secretariat Assistant - 27 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for BIS Steno, PA and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Assistant Director - Online Exam; and Interview

Assistant Section Officer - Online Exam; and Typing Speed Test

Personal Assistant - Online Exam; and Shorthand Test

Junior Translator (Hindi) - Online Exam; and Practical Skill Test for Translator. The test shall be qualifying in nature.

Library Assistant - Online Exam ; and Practical Skill on Library Science. The test shall be qualifying in nature

Steno - Online Test and Shorthand Test

Sr. Secretariat Assistant - Online exam and Qualifying Skill Test in Computer Proficiency

Jr. Secretariat Assistant - Online exam and Typing Speed Test

How to Apply for BIS Group A, B and C Recruitment 2020

Candidates can apply online only from 05 September 20 to 26 September 2020 upto 6 PM.

Application Fee:

Rs.500/- (No fee for SCs/STs/PWDs/ Women and BIS serving employees)

BIS Recruitment Notification Download



BIS Online Application Link