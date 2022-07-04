C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 650 Project Engineer and Other Posts@careers.cdac.in, Check Eligibility

C-DAC has invited online application for the 650 Project Engineer and Others on its official website. Check C-DAC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

C-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has invited applications for recruitment to the 650 Posts of Project Manager, Project Engineer, Project Manager, Programme Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts till 20 July 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.E / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc in the relevant stream as mentioned in the notification can apply for D-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Notification Details for D-DAC Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No.: CORP/JIT/01/2022

Important Dates for D-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 July 2022



Vacancy Details for D-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Project Associate-50

Project Engineer-400

Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner-50

Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead-150

Eligibility Criteria for D-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Associate-1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degreeOR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Project Engineer-1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPAOR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPAOR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degreeOR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner-1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA,OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPAOR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree, OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead-1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPAOR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPAOR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degreeOR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline.

How to Apply for D-DAC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 July 2022.