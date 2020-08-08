Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2020 for Field Assistant Posts, 12th Pass Apply

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2020: Cabinet Secretariat has released the recruitment notification for the post of Field Assistant (GD) by regional direct recruitment on language basis, in Government of India organisations. Eligible and interested candidates, belonging to North Eastern Region, can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 August 2020

Cabinet Secretariat Vacancy Details

Field Assistant - 12 Posts

Location - No. of Post

Angami-01

Arakanese-01

Bodo-01

Bru/Reang-1

Burmese-01

Chin-01

Dzonkha-01

Konyak-01

Lai-01

Mara-01

Sema-01

Zeliangrong - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification

Senior Secondary (10+2) passed from recognized Board or Institution as on 15.05.2020

Age Limit:

27 Years (age relaxation as per govt. rules)

Selection Process for Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Posts

The selection to the post will be made on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Interview with an in-built mechanism to verify the claimed language proficiency in concerned language.

The selection process is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of September-October 2020.

How to apply for Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can send their applications in the given proforma along with self-attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualification (along with mark-sheet for each year of course) / experience / date of birth etc. from Matriculation onwards, recent passport size photograph (also self-attested), domicile certificate and copies of SC/ST/OBC certificates, if applicable, to Secretary (Pers.F), Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. of India, Room No. 1001, B-1 Wing, 10th Floor, Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003, by speed post or registered post on or before 31 August 2020.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment Notification