Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2020-21: Applications invited for Field Assistant Group C Non Gazetted Posts, Apply by 31 Dec

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2020-21: Cabinet Secretariat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted Posts. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2020.

Nov 21, 2020 14:50 IST
Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 December 2020

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Field Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted - 12 Posts

Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 12th passed qualification from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidates can go through the official notification provided below for more details.

Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria
The selection process shall involve a written test, physical efficiency test and interview. Only those candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for PET. The interview would be held for those declared qualified in the PET. The exam pattern of written test and PET is as follows:

Written Test

Exam

Paper

Duration

Marks

Paper 1

General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude and Local Reasoning

2 Hours

70

Part 2

Precis writing of two passages of 15 Marks each (English or Hindi)

2 Hours

30

Physical Efficiency Test

Stages

Minimum Qualifying Standard

Qualifying in Nature

800 Meter Race

4 Minute 15 Seconds

20 Marks

Long Jump

12 Feet

High Jump

3 Feet 6 inches

How to apply for Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Group C Non-Gazetted Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to Under Secretary (Pers.F), Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. Of India, Room No. 1001, B-1 Wing, 10th Floor, Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110003 by speed post or registered post latest by 31 December 2020.

 

