CAIIB 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, How To Apply

CAIIB 2022 Registration Open Till 31st May 2022. Check Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualifications along with How to Apply Online.

CAIIB 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens & JAIIB Certified candidates for appearing for the Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online for the CAIIB 2022 from 11th May 2022 till 31st May 2022. The CAIIB exam aims at offering advanced banking & finance knowledge to the candidates across Advanced Bank Management, Bank Financial Management, Rural Banking, Retail Banking, Human Resources Management, Information Technology, Risk Management, Central Banking.

In this article, we have shared Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, and How to Apply for CAIIB 2022.

CAIIB 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

CAIIB 2022 Events Important Dates Starting Date of CAIIB Registration 2022 11th May 2022 Last Date for CAIIB Registration 2022 31st May 2022 CAIIB 2022 Exam Dates 26th June, 3rd July, and 9th July 2022

CAIIB 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for CAIIB 2022 must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria such as nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, experience.

Candidates will be required to pass the examination within a time limit of 2 years (i.e. 4 consecutive attempts). Candidates not able to pass examination within stipulated time period of two years are required to re-enroll themselves afresh. Such candidates will not be granted credit/s for subject/s passed, if any, earlier. 3. Time limit of 2 years will start from the date of application for First attempt. Attempts will be counted irrespective of whether a candidate appears at any examination or otherwise.

Nationality

Must be Indian citizen

Age Limit

No Age Restrictions

Educational Qualification

Must have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognized board.

Experience

Only candidates in the banking & finance sector who have passed the Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (JAIIB) or Part-1 of the Associate Exam.

Membership subscription should not be in arrears.

CAIIB 2022 How to Apply

Candidates are required to visit the official website of IIFB. The registration link for CAIIB 2022 will be active from 11th May 2022 till 31st May 2022.

If member of the Institute Click on "members" under 'Apply for exams online'. Read rules/syllabus/eligibility for examinations carefully. Read instructions to applicant carefully.

Select the examination you wish to apply. Logon in with your membership number and password.

Fill in the details like mode, medium, centre for the exam as also the place of work etc. Click preview. Check whether the data is correct. Please ensure to furnish correct Mobile number / e-mail address to receive the application confirmation and various communication from the Institute.

Click on 'accept and submit' for online payment. Select the payment option (credit/debit card, net banking) and follow the on-screen instruction to complete the process. On successful completion Transaction Details will be displayed and the same will be emailed/SMSed to you for your information and record.

If the process is not successful / incomplete appropriate message will be displayed on the screen and the applicant has to follow the online process again.

After submitting your payment information, please wait for the intimation from the server, it may take 1 to 5 seconds to process the request, but it may take long in certain cases. DO NOT press submit button once again, or Back or Refresh button.

IIFB CAIIB Apply Online 2022