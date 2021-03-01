Calcutta High Court Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Kolkata High Court DEO Call Letter @calcuttahighcourt.gov.in

Calcutta High Court Admit Card 2021: High Court of Calcutta or Kolkata High Court has has released the admit card of OMR Based Exam post of Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can download Kolkata Admit Card 2021 from the official website - calcuttahighcourt.gov.in.

Calcutta High Court Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Calcutta High Court DEO Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Calcutta High Court Admit Card Download Link 2021

How to Download Calcutta High Court Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - https://onlinereg.co.in/chc0421reg/index.html Click on the link - ‘Download Admit card for the post of Data Entry Operator 14-03-2021’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your registration number and password Click on ‘Login Button’ Download Kolkata High Court DEO Admit Card 2021

Calcutta High Court DEO Exam is scheduled on 14 March 2021 (Sunday) from 1 PM to 2 PM.

It is to be noted that the exam for the post of Senior Programmer and System Manager will be held on 17 March 2021 from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM respectively while Calcutta High Court System Analyst Exam is scheduled on 18 March 2021. Admit Card for these posts shall be released on 03 March 2021 at 12 PM.

High Court of Calcutta had invited online application process recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst, Senior Programmer and System Manager from 11 January to 27 January 2021.