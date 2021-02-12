Calcutta High Court Exam Date 2021 Released for DEO, System Analyst and other Posts @calcuttahighcourt.gov.in, Check Details

Calcutta High Court Exam Date 2021: High Court of Calcutta or Kolkata High Court has released the exam date for the posts including Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst and other on its official website. All such candidates applied for these posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of Calcutta High Court i.e.-calcuttahighcourt.gov.in.



As per the short notification released, Kolkata High Court has updated the phase I exam dates for various posts including Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst, Senior Programmer and System Manager posts on its official website.

Kolkata High Court will conduct the Phase-I examination (MCQ & OMR based test) for the post of Data Entry Operators on March 14, 2021. Candidates can download the Admit Card for DEO Posts from March 1, 2021 (Monday) to March 14, 2021.

Written exam for Senior Programmer post will be conducted on 17 March 2021. Candidates can download the Admit Card for Senior Programmer post from 03 March 2021 to 17 March 2021.



Exam for System Manager will be held on 17 March 2021 whereas exam for System Analyst (Programming) will be conducted on 18 March 2021. Candidates who have applied for Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst and other posts can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Calcutta High Court Exam Date 2021 for DEO, System Analyst and other





It is noted that High Court of Calcutta or Kolkata High Court has invited application for thte recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), System Analyst, Senior Programmer and System Manager on its official website.