Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2020: 220 Vacancies for Specialist Officers Posts, Apply Online @canarabank.com

Canara Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Canara Bank has issued a notification for recruitment of Specialist Officers in various disciplines in Scale I & Scale II and Special recruitment drive for Scheduled Tribe Category in Scale II & Scale III. Online applications will be invited on its official website - canarabank.com from 25 November 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Canara Bank Recruitment 2020 on or before 15 December 2020. The selection will be done on the basis of online exam which is tentatively held in the month of January or February 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 25 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 15 December 2020

Date of online test (tentative): January/ February 2021

Canara Bank Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer: 220 Posts

Backup Administrator - 04

Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist - 05

BI Specialist - 05

Antivirus Administrator - 05

Network Administrator - 10

Database Administrator - 12

Developer / Programmer - 25

System Administrator - 21

SOC Analyst - 04

Manager’s Law - 43

Cost Accountant - 01

Chartered Accountant - 20

Manager Finance - 21

Information Security Analyst - 04

Ethical Hackers and Penetration Testers - 02

Cyber Forensic Analyst - 02

Data Mining Expert - 02

OFSAA Administrator - 02

OFSS Techno Functional - 05

Base 24 Administrator - 02

Storage Administrator - 04

Middleware Administrator - 05

Data Analyst - 02

Manager - 13

Senior Manager - 01

Salary:

JMGS-I - Rs. 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 – 1310/7 – 42020

MMGS-II - Rs. 31705 – 1145/1 – 32850 – 1310/10 – 45950

MMGS-III - Rs. 42020 – 1310/5 – 48570 – 1460/2 – 51490

Eligibility Criteria for Canara Bank SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Backup Administrator - B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class

Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Specialist / Developer / Programmer - B.E./ B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class

BI Specialist - B.E./ B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class

Antivirus Administrator - B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class

Network Administrator - B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade or First Class. Should possess a valid CCNP / CCNA certification in Network switching & Routing Certification

Database Administrator - B.E./ B. Tech / M.E. / M. Tech in Computer Science / Computer Technology/ Computer Engineering / Computer Science and Technology / Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology/ Information Science and Engineering or MCA with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent Grade or First Class. Should possess a valid OEM Certification i.e. Oracle Certified Associate (OCA) or higher

For more information, check detailed notification link below

How to Apply for Canara Bank SO Vacancy 2020 ?

ligible candidates can apply ON-LINE through link given in our Bank’s website www.canarabank.com from 25 November to 15 December 2020.

Canara Bank SO Recruitment Notification PDF

Canara Bank SO Online Application Link - on 25 Nov



Official Website