Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 168 Various Posts, Check Eligibility

Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Cantonment Board Pune has published job notification for various posts including Computer Programmer, Astt Market Supdt., Dresser, Driver, Health Supervisor, Lab Assistant, Lab attendant, Nursing Orderly, Peon and others.

Applicants should note that the link for applying online will be available from the date on which the advertisement is published in the Employment News. The period for submission of the application form will start from the date on which the advertisement has been published in the Employment News.

Notification Details Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job :

Recruitment / P-168

Important Date Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: The period for submission of the application form will start from the date on which the advertisement has been published in the Employment News.

Vacancy Details Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Computer Programmer-01

Work Shop Superintendent-01

Fire Brigade Superintendent-01

Astt Market Supdt.-01

Disinfector-01

Dresser-01

Driver-05

Junior Clerk-14

Health Supervisor-01

Lab Assistant-01

Lab attendant (Hospital)-01

Ledger Clerk-01

Nursing Orderly-01

Peon-01

Store Coolie-02

Watchman -07

Check the notification link for details of the number of posts/educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply/salary and other updates.

Eligibility Criteria Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Computer Programmer:Master’s degree in Computer Application or Bachelor Degree in Information Technology or Computer Engineering or Bachelors / Masters in Computer Science from any Govt. recognized University or Institute.

Lab attendant (Hospital):10th pass from any Govt. recognized Board

Nursing Orderly: 10th pass from any Govt. recognized Board

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Cantonment Board Pune-https://pune.cantt.gov.in/. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ RECRUITMENT TO VARIOUS POSTS' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future



Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply Cantonment Board Pune Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online/offline mode for these posts as mentioned in the notification. Candidates applying for OFFLINE should download the application form available on the website https://pune.cantt.gov.in and send the form duly filled through Indian post to the Chief Executive Officer, Office of the Pune Cantonment Board, Golibar Maidan, Pune 411001, Maharashtra State. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.