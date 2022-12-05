Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment Recruitment 2022-23 for Clerk, Teacher and Others: Check Eligibility

Cantonment Board, Varanasi has invited online application for the Clerk, Teacher and other Post on its official website. Check Cantonment Board, Varanasi Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification: Cantonment Board, Varanasi has published notification for the post of Clerk, Teacher and others in the Employment News (03-09 December) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification on or before 14 January 2023. The process of online application will commence from 15 December 2022.

In a bid to apply for Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have specific educational qualification including MBBS/High School/12th and others as mentioned in the ratification.

Important Date Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Application: 15-12-2022

Last Date for Submission of Application:14-01-2023

Vacancy Details Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Junior Clerk-01

Assistant Teacher-02

Midwife-01

Pump Attendant-01

Electrician-01

Ward Boy-01

Assistant Sanitary Inspector-01

Medical Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Intermediate from recognized Board.

English and Hindi Typing (25 WPM in Hindi And 30 WPM in English)

CCC Certificate from DOEACC Society or a Certificate equivalent thereto from any government recognized institution.

Candidates willing to apply for Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other update for the post.

How To Download Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Visit the official website of Cantonment Board, Varanasi-https://varanasi.cantt.gov.in/. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement notice for filling up various post in Varanasi Cantonment Board' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply Cantonment Board Varanasi Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-https://varanasi.cantt.gov.in on or before 14 January 2023. The process of online application will commence from 15 December 2022.