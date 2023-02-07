CAPF Vacancy 2023: Over 83,000 Posts Vacant in Central Armed Police Force as per Government Report

More than 83,000 posts were lying vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), such as the CRPF and the BSF, as on January 1, against the total strength of 10,15,237 posts

While presenting the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment status on February 7, 2023, the Government said that more than 83,000 posts were lying vacant in the various departments against the total strength of 10, 15, and 237 posts.

According to the data shared on CAPF recruitment, more than 83,000 posts were lying vacant as on January 1 against the total strength in the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles.

The CAPF recruitment status was shared by the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. Also while replying the minister also said that around 32, 181 candidates were recruited between July 2022 and January 2023, and an additional 64,444 vacancies are under various levels of recruitment, which will conclude in 2023.

The minister said due to the high number of vacant posts, existing CAPF personnel are overworking to meet the required demands. He also said that the vacant position will be filled soon through various exams conducted for recruitment by authorities like UPSC, and SSC and other exams conducted by various forces like AFCAT and others.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Types and Duty

Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF): The CRPF forces are meant to deal with internal security duties, maintenance of law and order, and anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast.

Border Security Force (BSF): The BSF forces guard the country's 3,323-kilometer-long border with Pakistan (except the 740-km-long Line of Control) and the 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): They guard vital industrial installations of India like nuclear plants, key industries, metro networks, and other important government buildings.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): They guard the 3,488-km-long Sino-Indian border

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): They guard India's borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km)

Assam Rifles: They guard the 1,643-km-long Indo-Myanmar border and carry out anti-militancy operations in the northeast.

