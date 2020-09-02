Career Options after B.Sc. in Horticulture

B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture is a four-year undergraduate course. This course comprises the study of technical aspects of horticulture, cultivation, plant protection, postharvest management, processing, storage and marketing of fruits, vegetables, ornamentals, medicinal & aromatic plants, spices and plantation crops. The study under B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture includes theoretical and practical knowledge including plant identification, field study, technical research involving innovative tools, machinery, precision farming, GIS technology, etc. This undergraduate course also covers plant propagation and cultivation, crop production, plant breeding, and genetic engineering, plant biochemistry, and plant physiology.

The course is all about the application of scientific knowledge in plant cultivation and thus increasing productivity and yield of horticultural crops.

Degree: Bachelors

Full Form: Bachelor of Science in Horticulture

Duration: 4 Years/ 8 semesters

Eligibility: 10+2 (Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Mathematics/ Agriculture pass with minimum 45% marks recognized educational board.

Employment Roles: Horticulture officer, Section officer, Landscaping officer, Food Safety Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Horticulture Manager, Farm Manager, Nursery operator, etc.

Eligibility Criteria:

• The students should have passed 10+2 examinations from a recognized educational board.

• Students must have secured 45% marks.

• Students should have Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as compulsory subjects.

• Students must need to have a keen interest in agriculture and other agricultural activities

B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture Course Suitability:

• The aspirants should have a keen and analytical thinking.

• The aspirants should have ability to communicate with people over the globe, help to provide information related to the concerned domain in precise and clear manner, patience and ability to infuse enthusiasm for learning in students, and also, work for stretching hours with itific bent to provide a productive outcome in farming.

• The aspirants should have ability to coordinate with people on their own basis, in team and with people.

• The aspirants should be capable of practical ability, good powers of observation to detect early signs of disease in plants.

Employment Areas in B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture

1. Agri-Biotech Companies

2. Commercial Farming

3. Horticulture Insurance Companies

4. Agriculture Extension Services

5. Fertilizer Companies

6. FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies

7. Horticulture Finance Companies

8. Research Organisations

9. Storage and Grading Facilities

10. Seed industry

11. Food Processing and packaging industry

12. Pesticides industry

B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture Job Types:

• Horticulture development officer

• District horticulture officer

• Vegetable seed breeder

• Crop Consultant

• Crop Production Advisor

• Research Scientist

• Assistant Professor

• Food Technologist

• Researcher/Scientist

• Nursery Manager

• Orchard/Farm Manager

• Field trial officer

Advance Courses in B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture

• M.Sc. (Horticulture)- Fruit Science/ Vegetable Science/ Floriculture & Landscaping/ Postharvest Management

• Ph.D. (Horticulture)- Fruit Science/ Vegetable Science/ Floriculture & Landscaping/ Postharvest Management

• Post Doctorate in Horticulture- Fruit Science/ Vegetable Science/ Floriculture & Landscaping/ Postharvest Management

Why sgtuniversity.ac.in for Horticulture?

• Hands on experience in Mushroom cultivation, protected cultivation, vermicompost production, etc.

• Well-developed farm area with latest cultivation technologies

• Entrepreneurial skill development in horticulture

• Practical training on bee-keeping, pearl farming, nursery management, etc.

• Well-equipped laboratories for high-end research and studies

• Specialized and highly qualified faculties from top academic institutions

• Industrial trainings and attachments during study program

• Institutional and horticulture/agriculture industry visits for exposure

Participation of students in national and international events

