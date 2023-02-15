CASB IAF Agniveervayu Result 2023: Download 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card

CASB Result 2023 Download: Indian Air Force (IAF) released the admit card of the Phase 2 Exam on its official website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in) for the candidates who cleared the CASB Phase 1 Exam. Candidates who appeared in IAF Agniveer Phase 1 Exan can download IAF Agniveer Result 2023 by login into the account. CASB Phase 2 Admit Card Link will be available till 23 February 2023.

IAF Agniveer Login Link is available below. The candidates can log in using their email ID and Password. CASB Agniveer Admit Card can be downloaded after adding the additional details.

IAF CASB Agniveer Login Link Click Here

The official website reads,” Admit Card for Agniveervayu Phase-II testing of Intake 01/2023 is available in Candidate Login [Click Here]. Admit Card can be downloaded after furnishing 'Additional Details'. The link for downloading the Admit Card shall be available till 23rd Feb 2023. Candidates are to fill up the 'Additional Details' and download the Admit Card within the stipulated time.”

The candidates can check their IAF Agniveer Phase 2 2023 Exam Date and Time on their admit card. According to the official notification, Candidates have to report on the stipulated date and time for Phase-II at the designated ASC along with IAF 01/2023 Phase 2 Admit Card and with following documents:

Colour print out of duly filled application form downloaded on completion of online registration.

HB pencil, eraser, sharpener, glue stick, stapler and black/blue ball point pen for writing.

Eight copies of un-attested passport size colour photograph (which was used for the online application registration).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation passing certificate (required for verification of candidate’s name, father’s name and his/her date of birth).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation marks sheet (only applicable for three years’ diploma course holders when English is not a subject in diploma course).

Original and four self-attested photocopies of Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination passing certificate and marks sheet.

CASB Phase 1 Exam was held in the month of January 2023.