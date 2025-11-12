CAT Admit Card 2025: How to Correct Errors in IIM CAT Admit Card and FAQs

CAT 2025 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. For which, the admit card was released on November 05, 2025, on the official website of CAT i.e. iimcat.ac.in. The CAT Admit Card is a crucial document required to gain entry into the CAT examination centre. However, in some cases, errors may appear on your admit card, which can cause complications on exam day. To avoid any disruptions, it’s essential to ensure all information on your admit card is correct. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to identify and rectify errors in your CAT Admit Card 2025. Common Errors in the CAT Admit Card Some common errors that can appear on a CAT Admit Card include: Spelling Mistakes: Errors in your name, parents’ name, or other personal details.

Incorrect Date of Birth: An incorrect or mismatched date of birth.

Discrepancies in Exam Date or Time: A mismatch in the assigned exam slot.

Photograph/Signature Issues: Blurred, incorrect, or missing photograph or signature.

Incorrect Category Details: Discrepancies in the category (General, SC/ST, OBC, etc.).

How to rectify the errors in CAT Admit Card 2025? Once the admit card is downloaded the candidate must check all the information mentioned in it. If there is any discrepancy in the CAT admit card, the candidate must contact the exam conducting authority and get it rectified as soon as possible. The authority will provide the contact details along with the CAT admit card or you can also connect using the following connect details: Toll free: 1-800-210-8720

Email: cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in The CAT Candidate Helpdesk is available by phone, Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and is closed on Sundays and on National/Public holidays. Problems in downloading the CAT 2025 Admit Card If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the CAT admit card 2025. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page. CAT 2025 Shift Timing The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, will conduct the IIM CAT exam 2025 on November 30, 2025, in the forenoon, afternoon, and evening shifts. All the candidates must reach the exam centre as indicated againstthe reporting time. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the gate closing time. The admit card is only valid for the test date and session time as specified in the 'Test Day details' section. The timings of all three shifts are given below: Shift Reporting/Entry Time Gate Closing Time Test Time Shift 1: Forenoon 7:00 AM 8:15 AM 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Shift 2: Afternoon 11:00 AM 12:15 PM 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Shift 3: Evening 3:00 PM 4:15 PM 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

CAT 2025 Exam Centre CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 170 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned on the CAT website, and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. In the rare case, IIMs reserve the right to add/remove, change or cancel any test centre/city and/or change the test time and date at their discretion. CAT 2025 Exam Centres: Check the State-wise CAT Exam City List Steps to Download the CAT Hall Ticket 2025 Those aspiring to appear for CAT 2025 exam need to login to the official website through their user ID and password. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card. Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in Step 2: Scroll down and click on the ‘Registered Candidate login for CAT 2025’ option available on the right side.