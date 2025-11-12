CAT 2025 Exam Centres: Check the State-wise CAT Exam City List

CAT 2025 Exam Centres: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the state-wise list of CAT 2025 Exam Cities. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted at over 375 exam centres across approximately 170 cities in India on November 30, 2025. Candidates are allotted a CAT exam centre near their home address and can select up to five preferred test cities during the registration process. It is highly recommended to visit the CAT test centre before appearing for the exam to avoid a last-minute rush during the exam. Read on to learn more about the CAT 2025 Exam Centres, including exam guidelines, important points, and much more. Check, CAT Syllabus 2025: Download Section-Wise Syllabus PDF, Check Weightage CAT 2025 Exam Pattern, Check Latest Marking Scheme CAT 2025 Exam Centres

CAT 2025 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. More than 2 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year. To manage this large number of test-takers, the CAT is conducted in multiple slots in various exam centres across the country. CAT 2025 will be held in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. The exact date, time, address and CAT 2025 exam centres will be made available to the candidates through the official CAT Admit Card 2025. With this, all the aspirants must ensure that they follow all the guidelines and do not carry any prohibited items to the CAT exam centre to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

State-wise List of CAT 2025 Exam Cities The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled for November 30, 2025, in various exam centres across the country. During the registration process, candidates get the option to choose any five test cities in order of their preference. The exact CAT exam centre's city, address, and other information will be printed on the admit card of the candidates. Till then, candidates can check the CAT 2025 test cities for reference purposes. State CAT Test Cities Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar- Naharlagun Andhra Pradesh Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Chirala, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupathi, Vizianagaram, Chittoor, Kakinada, Ongole, Vijayawada Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Arrah, Darbhanga, Patna, Aurangabad, Gaya, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur Chandigarh Chandigarh-Mohali Chhattisgarh Bilaspur CG, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur Delhi Other-New Delhi Dadra and Nagra Haveli Daman and Diu Silvassa Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi Goa Panaji-Madgaon Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur-HP, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla Haryana Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra Jammu & Kashmir Jammu, Samba, Srinagar Jharkhand Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi Kerala Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Trivandrum Ladakh Leh Lakshadweep Kavaratti Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Manipur Imphal Maharashtra Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad (CS Nagar), Bhiwandi, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Pune, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Vasai, Wardha Mizoram Aizawl Meghalaya Shillong Nagaland Kohima Odisha Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana- Phagwara, Patiala Rajasthan Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore Tripura Agartala Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA-Greater NOIDA, Prayagraj, Varanasi West Bengal Asansol-Durgapur, Bankura, Burdwan, Howrah, Kalyani-Hooghly, Kolkata, Siliguri