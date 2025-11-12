CAT 2025 Exam Centres: Check the State-wise CAT Exam City List

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
By Sunil Sharma
Nov 12, 2025

CAT 2025 Exam Centres: The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted in around 375 test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Learn about the list of CAT Exam Centres 2025 and other exam details on this page.

CAT 2025 Exam Centres: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has released the state-wise list of CAT 2025 Exam Cities. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted at over 375 exam centres across approximately 170 cities in India on November 30, 2025. Candidates are allotted a CAT exam centre near their home address and can select up to five preferred test cities during the registration process. It is highly recommended to visit the CAT test centre before appearing for the exam to avoid a last-minute rush during the exam. Read on to learn more about the CAT 2025 Exam Centres, including exam guidelines, important points, and much more.

CAT 2025 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. More than 2 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year. To manage this large number of test-takers, the CAT is conducted in multiple slots in various exam centres across the country. CAT 2025 will be held in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. The exact date, time, address and CAT 2025 exam centres will be made available to the candidates through the official CAT Admit Card 2025.  With this, all the aspirants must ensure that they follow all the guidelines and do not carry any prohibited items to the CAT exam centre to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

State-wise List of CAT 2025 Exam Cities

The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled for November 30, 2025, in various exam centres across the country. During the registration process, candidates get the option to choose any five test cities in order of their preference. The exact CAT exam centre's city, address, and other information will be printed on the admit card of the candidates. Till then, candidates can check the CAT 2025 test cities for reference purposes.

State

CAT Test Cities

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar- Naharlagun

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Chirala, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupathi, Vizianagaram, Chittoor, Kakinada, Ongole, Vijayawada

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Darbhanga, Patna, Aurangabad, Gaya, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur

Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur CG, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur

Delhi

Other-New Delhi

Dadra and Nagra Haveli

Daman and Diu Silvassa

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi

Goa

Panaji-Madgaon

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur-HP, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka 

Belagavi (Belgaum), Bengaluru, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Ladakh

Leh

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Manipur

Imphal

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad (CS Nagar), Bhiwandi, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Pune, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Vasai, Wardha

Mizoram

Aizawl

Meghalaya

Shillong

Nagaland

Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana- Phagwara, Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore

Tripura 

Agartala

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, NOIDA-Greater NOIDA, Prayagraj, Varanasi

West Bengal 

Asansol-Durgapur, Bankura, Burdwan, Howrah, Kalyani-Hooghly, Kolkata, Siliguri

CAT Exam Centre 2025-Important Points

Certain points must be remembered by the candidates before appearing in the CAT 2025 exam. Here is the list of important points associated with the CAT exam centre 2025, shared below for reference purposes.

  • The actual CAT 2025 exam centre details will be printed on the respective admit card.

  • No request for changes in the exam centre will be entertained after the admit card is issued.

  • There can be changes/modifications in the exam centre by the CAT authorities due to any unfavourable situations.

  • Reach the exam centre on time as given on the admit card. Late entry may not be permitted.

Sunil Sharma
Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

