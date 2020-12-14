CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Check New Updates!

CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Recently officials have announced important updates regarding JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 & CBSE board exams 2021. Through live webinars, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed concerns raised by stakeholders regarding CBSE board exam date sheet 2021, reduction in the syllabus of JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 etc. We have summarized all the important points of about one hour long webinar in an article. The link to access the article is given below.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' through a live webinar will interact with teachers across India on 17th December at 4:00 PM. Teachers across the country are encouraged to share their queries on Twitter with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Some important announcements are also expected to be announced by the minister on 17th December. Here is the tweet from his official Twitter handle.