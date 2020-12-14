CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Check New Updates!

CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Recently officials have announced important updates regarding JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 & CBSE board exams 2021. Through live webinars, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed concerns raised by stakeholders regarding CBSE board exam date sheet 2021, reduction in the syllabus of JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 etc. We have summarized all the important points of about one hour long webinar in an article. The link to access the article is given below.
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Big Announcements By Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' - Check Summary, Important Points & Watch Video Now!
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' through a live webinar will interact with teachers across India on 17th December at 4:00 PM. Teachers across the country are encouraged to share their queries on Twitter with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Some important announcements are also expected to be announced by the minister on 17th December. Here is the tweet from his official Twitter handle.
Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 12, 2020
Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all. pic.twitter.com/TwIcDASIhm
Recently, Dr Sanyam Bharadwaj (Controller of Exams, CBSE) also shared some important updates regarding CBSE board exam 2021, CBSE Syllabus 2021, CBSE Practical Exams etc. Through a webinar, he said that CBSE has no plans to further reduce syllabus and CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet will be published shortly. He also shared important information regarding CBSE examination center and seating arrangements. You can check complete details from the link given below.
Jagran Josh has provided some important articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021, NEET 2021 & JEE Main 2021. Students preparing for these exams can access these resources from JagranJosh.Com. Here we have also provided links to access some important articles.
