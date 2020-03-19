CBSE 12th Hindi Core Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Subject Topper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) every year publishes a model answer sheet for various subjects to help students understand the correct way of writing answers in order to score full marks. These answer sheets are usually of the previous year’s subject topper and are uploaded by the CBSE on its official website. Check here the answer sheet of 2019's Hindi Core Board Exam subject topper.

Importance of CBSE Model Answer Sheet

Apart from the content of the answers, the presentation and chronology of answering questions play a crucial role in the evaluation of the answer sheet. Students can refer to the answer sheet of previous year toppers to know the correct format and way of writing a good answer. The model answer booklet helps students to easily understand the art of delivering maximum information in minimum words.

Download CBSE Class 12th Hindi-Core Model Answer Sheet

A Snapshot of Previous Year's Subject Topper's Answer Sheet

Creative Writing is a part of language papers. Hence presentation of ideas, synchronizing and presenting your thoughts in writing answers will help students fetch better marks. Also, the students can attempt any of the sections first, however, the chronology of the question numbers should be maintained. This helps the invigilator to mark answers with convenience and also reflects the student's ability and understanding in answering the questions.

The Hindi core question paper is divided into 3 sections which contain questions carrying different weightage. Students should make sure that they answer all the questions in the mentioned word-limit. As per the latest sample paper issued by CBSE:

1 Mark Questions should be answered in 10-20 words

2 Marks Questions should be answered in 30-40 words

3 Marks Questions should be answered in 60-70 words

4 Marks Questions should be answered in 80-100 words

5 Marks Questions should be answered in 100-150 words

You can also check other important links here to brace-up your preparation for CBSE Class 12th board exams 2020.

Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi (Core) Sample Paper 2020: PDF