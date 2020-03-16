CBSE 12th Mathematics Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from Chapter 1 - Relations and Functions

The students who are appearing for CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Examination 2020 on March 17, 2020, can go through the below-mentioned important questions for Chapter 1- Relations and Functions. These Questions are based on the latest syllabus prescribed by the CBSE Board.

Question 1- Let A = [-1,1] , then, discuss whether the following functions defined on A are one-one onto or bijective.

(i) f(x) = x/2

(ii) g(x) = |x|

(iii) h(x) = x |x|

(iv) k(x) = x2

Answer:(i) f(x) is one-one but not bijective.

(ii) g(x) is neither one-one nor bijective.

(iii) h(x) is one-one as well as bijective.

(iv) k(x) is neither one-one nor bijective.

Question 2-

Answer: (i) R is neither reflexive nor symmetric. R is transitive.

(ii) R is neither reflexive nor transitive.R is symmetric.

(iii)R is reflexive, transitive and symmetric.

(iv) R is neither reflexive nor symmetric. R is transitive.

Question 3-

Answer: (ii), (iv) are commutative.

Question 4- Let a ={1, 2, 3, ...,9} and R be the relation in A× a defined by (a , b) R (c , d) if a + d = b + c for (a , b), (c , d) in a × a Prove that R is an equivalence relation and also obtain the equivalent class [(2, 5)].

Answer: The equivalence class containing [(2, 5)] is given by {(1, 4), (2, 5), (3, 6), (4, 7), (5, 8), (6, 9)}.

Question 5-

Answer: Since,, f(x) is both injective and surjective function.

Hence, f(x)is a bijective function.

Question 6- Given, A= {2,3,4} ; B= {2,5,6,7} . Construct an example of each of the following:

(i) an injective mapping from a to B.

(ii) a mapping from a to b which is not injective.

(iii) a mapping from b to A.

Answer: (i) f = {(2,5), (3,6), (4,7)}

(ii) g = {(2,2), (3,5), (4,5)}

(iii) h = {(2,2), (5,3), (6,4), (7,4)}

Question 7- Let R be relation defined on the set of natural number N. Find the domain and range of the relation. Also verify whether R is reflexive, symmetric and transitive.

Answer: The domain of the relation R is {1,2,3…., 20}

The range of the relation is {1,3, 5, 7,.…., 39}

R is neither reflexive nor symmetric and nor transitive.

Question 8- If * be binary operation defined on R by:

What will the operation * be?

Answer: Operation * is communicative but not associative.

Question 9- Let * be the binary operation defined on Q. Find which of the following binary operations are commutative.

Answer: (i) * is not commutative.

(ii) * is commutative.

(iii) * is not commutative.

(iv) * is commutative.

Question 10- Functions f ,g :R →R are defined, respectively, by f(x) = x2 + 3x +1, g(x) = 2x − 3, find

(i) fog

(ii) gof

(iii) fof

(iv) gog

Answer: (i) fog = 4x2 - 6x + 1

(ii) gof = 2x2 + 6x - 1

(iii) fof = x4 + 6x3 + 14x2 + 15x + 5

(iv) gog = 4x - 9

The students will find the above-mentioned questions helpful for the last minute preparation for CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Examination 2020. These important questions are based on the NCERT textbook, previous year papers and sample papers.



