CBSE 12th Mathematics Board Exam 2020: Important Questions & Answers from Chapter 5 - Continuity and Differentiability

Question 1- Examine the continuity of the function f (x) = x3 + 2x2 - 1 at x = 1.

Answer: Thus, f(x) is continuous at x = 1.

Question 2- Prove that the function f remains discontinuous at x = 0, regardless of the choice of k.

Answer:

Question 3- Find the values of p and q, so that the given equation is differentiable at x = 1.

Answer: p = 3 and q = 5

Question 4-

Answer:

Question 5- Find a point on the curve y = (x - 3)2, where the tangent is parallel to the chord joining the points (3, 0) and (4, 1).

Answer: (7/2, 1/4)

Question 6- f(x) = |x| + |x – 1| at x = 1.

Answer: LHL = RHL = f(1)

Question 7- Find the values of a and b such that the function f defined by

Answer: b = - 1 and a = 1

Question 8- Find the points of discontinuity of the composite function y = f{f(x)}.

Answer: y is discontinuous at x = -5/2.

Question 9- Examine the differentiability of f, where f is defined by

Answer: f(x) is not differentiable at x = 2.

Question 10- Show that the function f(x) = |sin x + cos X|is continuous at x = π.

Answer: Since g(x) and h(x) are continuous functions and f(x)is a composite function. We know that composite functions of two continuous functions are also a continuous function. Hence, f(x) = |sin x + cos X| is a continuous function everywhere.

