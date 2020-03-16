CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Revision

CBSE: Students preparing for CBSE 12th Maths Paper 2020 are feeling difficulty while wrapping up the complete CBSE Class 12 Maths syllabus. To help the students, here we are providing some important tips & useful resources for the last minute preparation of CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2020. These tips & resources are given below.

# Latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

It contains multiple-choice questions, fill in the blanks and similar other questions which you will find in the question paper of CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2020. After going through the latest CBSE Sample Paper 2020 you will easily learn the new exam pattern of CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2020.

# NCERT Exemplar Questions & Solutions: Class 12 Mathematics - All Chapters (with Important Download Links)

At JagranJosh.Com you will find solutions of NCERT Exemplar for download in PDF format, free of cost. NCERT Exemplar has many varieties of questions (objective type, fillers etc). Some of these questions are easy and some are very difficult (IIT JEE level). Students are advised to first revise easy problems and if they still get time then they might try solving difficult problems.

# CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme & Sample Paper: 2020

Besides Sample Paper, CBSE has also released a Marking Scheme for Class 12 Maths subject. This Marking Scheme contains key points for all the questions given in CBSE 12th Maths Sample Paper 2020. After going through the CBSE 12th Maths Marking Scheme, you can easily learn the step-marking followed during the evaluation of the answer booklets.

# CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020: Unit-wise Weightage

Unit-wise weightage is also available here. Students are advised to check unit-wise weightage of CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2020 and while doing preparation or revision, students should give priority to units or chapters with maximum weightage.

# CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2019 - 2020 & Links of Important Important Resources

Latest CBSE 12th Maths Syllabus 2019-2020 is important for last-minute revision of Class 12 Maths board exam 2020. Students are advised to focus on topics mentioned in the syllabus. In the latest CBSE 12th Maths Syllabus, you will also find some other details important for CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020 preparation.

# CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Solved Previous Years Papers (2019 to 2008)

Questions based on some important concepts of Class 12th Maths NCERT textbooks are frequently asked in CBSE 12th Maths board exams. After going through previous years’ papers of Class 12 Maths, students can easily point out such important concepts. Jagran Josh has also provided previous years' papers of Class 12 Maths board exams.

# NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics: Download Chapter-wise Solutions in PDF

Jagran Josh has also provided NCERT Solutions for all the chapters of Class 12th Mathematics, free of cost. These are a very important resource for CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020 preparation. All the questions of NCERT textbook are important for the preparation of CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020 preparation.

# CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020: Important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with Answers

Experts at Jargan Josh have also provided some important multiple choise questions (with answers). These multiple choice questions are expected to be asked in upcoming CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020.











