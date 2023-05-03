CBSE and Microsoft's Collaboration for Skill Development Training to Teacher for AI, Data Science, Coding and Others

CBSE’s Collaboration with Microsoft: Central Board of Secondary Education, in collaboration with Microsoft, is ready to conduct teacher training sessions, starting from May as well as June, 2023. The training will be provided in either online or hybrid mode. The sessions in May, 2023 will be conducted for batch 9 while the sessions in June will be conducted for Batch 10.
CBSE Board has partnered with tech-giant Microsoft to conduct Teacher Training sessions with the aim to enhance and expose students to the curriculum of Coding, Data Science and other topics. These sessions are open to teachers from all CBSE affiliated schools. CBSE is conducting these sessions free of cost and there is no fee to either register or to attend these sessions.
Topics in CBSE’S Training Session in Partnership with Microsoft
Check below the list of Topics in CBSE Teachers Training Session with Microsoft:
|
TOPIC
|
Mode of Training
|
Dates of Training for Batch 9 (MAY, 2023)
|
Dates of Training for Batch 10 (JUNE, 2023)
|
Exposure to Curriculum of Coding
|
Online
|
May 1, 2023 to May 9, 2023
|
June 1, 2023 to June 9, 2023
|
Exposure to Curriculum of Data Science
|
Online
|
May 2, 2023 to May 9, 2023
|
June 1, 2023 to June 8, 2023
|
Building 21st CLD Skills & Enhancing Reading Capabilities
|
Online
|
May 8, 2023 to May 13, 2023
|
June 12, 2023 to June 17, 2023
|
Leveraging AI tools for classroom learning
|
Online
|
May 15, 2023 to May 17, 2023
|
June 19, 2023 to June 21, 2023
|
Modern Workplace Program for Educators
|
Hybrid
|
May 18, 2023
|
June 22, 2023
|
Accessibility and Special Education
|
Hybrid
|
May 19, 2023
|
June 23, 2023
|
Hybrid Learning
|
Hybrid
|
May 20, 2023
|
June 24, 2023
Exposure to Curriculum of Coding
Dates: May 1, 2023 to May 9, 2023 and June 1, 2023 to June 9, 2023
The session under this training would be conducted in two parts: A and B.
|
Part A
|
Part B
|
Introduction to Coding & Minecraft & Make Code
|
Loops using Block Coding; Get Creative with Loops
|
Algorithms and Variables using Block Coding
|
Sequencing with Block Coding
|
Control with Conditionals; Conditional in Depth
|
Functions
|
Hello World with Code; Arrays and Collections; Programming with Arrays
|
Advanced Sequencing
|
MAY
Batch 9
|
June
Batch 10
Exposure to Curriculum of Data Science
Dates: May 2, 2023 to May 9, 2023 and June 1, 2023 to June 8, 2023
The various sessions being conducted under this training are:
|
Introduction to Data and Data Science; Ethics in Data Science and Data Governance
|
Arranging and Collecting Data; Data Visualization; Use of Statistics in Data Science; Distributions in Data Science
|
Identify Patterns; Data Merging; Assessing Data; Forecasting on Data; Data Randomization
|
Introduction to R Studio
|
Classification Algorithms; Regression Algorithms
|
Unsupervised Learning
|
Projects in Data Sciences
|
Registration Links for May session have been closed.
|
Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)
Building 21st CLD Skills & Enhancing Reading Capabilities
Dates: May 8, 2023 to May 13, 2023 and June 12, 2023 to June 17, 2023
|
Introduction to transforming learning with 21st CLD and skill essential for 21st century learner
|
Develop critical thinking skills, knowledge construction, knowledge transfer
|
Developing collaboration skills, its features, and levels
|
Real world problem solving and innovation, Skilled and effective communication features, and importance
|
Self-regulation
|
21st Century ICT and Implementation and reflection of 21 CLD
|
Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)
|
Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)
Leveraging AI tools for classroom learning
Dates: May 15, 2023 to May 17, 2023 and June 19, 2023 to June 21, 2023
|
Introduction to AI fundamentals, Bot services, Cognitive services
|
Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing
|
Machine Learning, Understanding Responsible AI, Challenges and Risk
|
Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)
|
Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)
Modern Workplace Program for Educators
Date: May 18, 2023 and June 22, 2023
|
Language Learning, Math applications, Accessibility tools, OneDrive, OneNote, Sway, Teams, Forms, AI in translator, Immersive Reader, AI in Sway, integrating meeting, Assessments and AI in Forms, handling virtual sessions using MS Teams, Building interactive classrooms
|
Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)
|
Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)
Accessibility and Special Education
Date: May 19, 2023 and June 23, 2023
|
Inclusive and Personalized Classrooms to support the diverse needs of students, how to enable students with disabilities to learn with ease and comfort, Tools that support inclusive learning
|
Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)
|
Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)
Hybrid Learning
Date: May 20, 2023 and June 24, 2023
|
Hybrid Learning, hosting online Classroom, Share Presentation, use digital whiteboard, interact with students with text, video and audio, recording of sessions, making content available for students for asynchronous learning, how to create, submit and grade assignments, how students can work collaboratively on documents, files and presentations
|
Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)
|
Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)
Check the official notification by CBSE Board about the same below:
|CBSE’s Notification on Teacher Training Sessions to be conducted by CBSE in partnership with Microsoft.
