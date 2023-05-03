CBSE and Microsoft's Collaboration for Skill Development Training to Teacher for AI, Data Science, Coding and Others

CBSE’s Teacher Training in Collaboration with Microsoft: CBSE is conducting training sessions for teachers, in online and hybrid mode, in partnership with Microsoft. Registration

CBSE’s Collaboration with Microsoft: Central Board of Secondary Education, in collaboration with Microsoft, is ready to conduct teacher training sessions, starting from May as well as June, 2023. The training will be provided in either online or hybrid mode. The sessions in May, 2023 will be conducted for batch 9 while the sessions in June will be conducted for Batch 10.

CBSE Board has partnered with tech-giant Microsoft to conduct Teacher Training sessions with the aim to enhance and expose students to the curriculum of Coding, Data Science and other topics. These sessions are open to teachers from all CBSE affiliated schools. CBSE is conducting these sessions free of cost and there is no fee to either register or to attend these sessions.

Topics in CBSE’S Training Session in Partnership with Microsoft

TOPIC Mode of Training Dates of Training for Batch 9 (MAY, 2023) Dates of Training for Batch 10 (JUNE, 2023) Exposure to Curriculum of Coding Online May 1, 2023 to May 9, 2023 June 1, 2023 to June 9, 2023 Exposure to Curriculum of Data Science Online May 2, 2023 to May 9, 2023 June 1, 2023 to June 8, 2023 Building 21st CLD Skills & Enhancing Reading Capabilities Online May 8, 2023 to May 13, 2023 June 12, 2023 to June 17, 2023 Leveraging AI tools for classroom learning Online May 15, 2023 to May 17, 2023 June 19, 2023 to June 21, 2023 Modern Workplace Program for Educators Hybrid May 18, 2023 June 22, 2023 Accessibility and Special Education Hybrid May 19, 2023 June 23, 2023 Hybrid Learning Hybrid May 20, 2023 June 24, 2023

Exposure to Curriculum of Coding

Dates: May 1, 2023 to May 9, 2023 and June 1, 2023 to June 9, 2023

The session under this training would be conducted in two parts: A and B.

Part A Part B Introduction to Coding & Minecraft & Make Code Loops using Block Coding; Get Creative with Loops Algorithms and Variables using Block Coding Sequencing with Block Coding Control with Conditionals; Conditional in Depth Functions Hello World with Code; Arrays and Collections; Programming with Arrays Advanced Sequencing MAY Batch 9 Registration Link for Educators Registration Link for Educators June Batch 10 Registration Link for Educators Registration Link for Educators

Exposure to Curriculum of Data Science

Dates: May 2, 2023 to May 9, 2023 and June 1, 2023 to June 8, 2023

The various sessions being conducted under this training are:

Introduction to Data and Data Science; Ethics in Data Science and Data Governance Arranging and Collecting Data; Data Visualization; Use of Statistics in Data Science; Distributions in Data Science Identify Patterns; Data Merging; Assessing Data; Forecasting on Data; Data Randomization Introduction to R Studio Classification Algorithms; Regression Algorithms Unsupervised Learning Projects in Data Sciences Registration Links for May session have been closed. Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Building 21st CLD Skills & Enhancing Reading Capabilities

Dates: May 8, 2023 to May 13, 2023 and June 12, 2023 to June 17, 2023

Introduction to transforming learning with 21st CLD and skill essential for 21st century learner Develop critical thinking skills, knowledge construction, knowledge transfer Developing collaboration skills, its features, and levels Real world problem solving and innovation, Skilled and effective communication features, and importance Self-regulation 21st Century ICT and Implementation and reflection of 21 CLD Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9) Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Leveraging AI tools for classroom learning

Dates: May 15, 2023 to May 17, 2023 and June 19, 2023 to June 21, 2023

Introduction to AI fundamentals, Bot services, Cognitive services Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing Machine Learning, Understanding Responsible AI, Challenges and Risk Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9) Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Modern Workplace Program for Educators

Date: May 18, 2023 and June 22, 2023

Language Learning, Math applications, Accessibility tools, OneDrive, OneNote, Sway, Teams, Forms, AI in translator, Immersive Reader, AI in Sway, integrating meeting, Assessments and AI in Forms, handling virtual sessions using MS Teams, Building interactive classrooms Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9) Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Accessibility and Special Education

Date: May 19, 2023 and June 23, 2023

Inclusive and Personalized Classrooms to support the diverse needs of students, how to enable students with disabilities to learn with ease and comfort, Tools that support inclusive learning Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9) Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Hybrid Learning

Date: May 20, 2023 and June 24, 2023

Hybrid Learning, hosting online Classroom, Share Presentation, use digital whiteboard, interact with students with text, video and audio, recording of sessions, making content available for students for asynchronous learning, how to create, submit and grade assignments, how students can work collaboratively on documents, files and presentations Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9) Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Check the official notification by CBSE Board about the same below:

CBSE’s Notification on Teacher Training Sessions to be conducted by CBSE in partnership with Microsoft.

