CBSE and Microsoft's Collaboration for Skill Development Training to Teacher for AI, Data Science, Coding and Others

CBSE’s Teacher Training in Collaboration with Microsoft: CBSE is conducting training sessions for teachers, in online and hybrid mode, in partnership with Microsoft. Registration 

CBSE’s Collaboration with Microsoft: Central Board of Secondary Education, in collaboration with Microsoft, is ready to conduct teacher training sessions, starting from May as well as June, 2023. The training will be provided in either online or hybrid mode. The sessions in May, 2023 will be conducted for batch 9 while the sessions in June will be conducted for Batch 10. 

CBSE Board has partnered with tech-giant Microsoft to conduct Teacher Training sessions with the aim to enhance and expose students to the curriculum of Coding, Data Science and other topics. These sessions are open to teachers from all CBSE affiliated schools. CBSE is conducting these sessions free of cost and there is no fee to either register or to attend these sessions. 

Topics in CBSE’S Training Session in Partnership with Microsoft

Check below the list of Topics in CBSE Teachers Training Session with Microsoft:

TOPIC

Mode of Training

Dates of Training for Batch 9 (MAY, 2023)

Dates of Training for Batch 10 (JUNE, 2023)

Exposure to Curriculum of Coding 

Online

May 1, 2023 to May 9, 2023

June 1, 2023 to June 9, 2023

Exposure to Curriculum of Data Science

Online

May 2, 2023 to May 9, 2023

June 1, 2023 to June 8, 2023

Building 21st CLD Skills & Enhancing Reading Capabilities 

Online

May 8, 2023 to May 13, 2023

June 12, 2023 to June 17, 2023

Leveraging AI tools for classroom learning

Online

May 15, 2023 to May 17, 2023

June 19, 2023 to June 21, 2023

Modern Workplace Program for Educators

Hybrid

May 18, 2023

June 22, 2023

Accessibility and Special Education 

Hybrid

May 19, 2023

June 23, 2023

Hybrid Learning 

Hybrid

May 20, 2023

June 24, 2023

Exposure to Curriculum of Coding 

Dates: May 1, 2023 to May 9, 2023 and June 1, 2023 to June 9, 2023

The session under this training would be conducted in two parts: A and B.

 

Part A

Part B
 

Introduction to Coding & Minecraft & Make Code

Loops using Block Coding; Get Creative with Loops
 

Algorithms and Variables using Block Coding

Sequencing with Block Coding
 

Control with Conditionals; Conditional in Depth 

Functions
   

Hello World with Code; Arrays and Collections; Programming with Arrays

Advanced Sequencing

MAY

Batch 9

Registration Link for Educators

June 

Batch 10

Registration Link for Educators

Exposure to Curriculum of Data Science

Dates: May 2, 2023 to May 9, 2023 and June 1, 2023 to June 8, 2023

The various sessions being conducted under this training are:

Introduction to Data and Data Science; Ethics in Data Science and Data Governance

Arranging and Collecting Data; Data Visualization; Use of Statistics in Data Science; Distributions in Data Science

Identify Patterns; Data Merging; Assessing Data; Forecasting on Data; Data Randomization

Introduction to R Studio

Classification Algorithms; Regression Algorithms

Unsupervised Learning

Projects in Data Sciences

Registration Links for May session have been closed.

Registration Link for Educators  (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Building 21st CLD Skills & Enhancing Reading Capabilities

Dates: May 8, 2023 to May 13, 2023 and June 12, 2023 to June 17, 2023

Introduction to transforming learning with 21st CLD and skill essential for 21st century learner

Develop critical thinking skills, knowledge construction, knowledge transfer

Developing collaboration skills, its features, and levels

Real world problem solving and innovation, Skilled and effective communication features, and importance

Self-regulation

21st Century ICT and Implementation and reflection of 21 CLD

Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)

Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Leveraging AI tools for classroom learning

Dates: May 15, 2023 to May 17, 2023 and June 19, 2023 to June 21, 2023

Introduction to AI fundamentals, Bot services, Cognitive services

Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning, Understanding Responsible AI, Challenges and Risk

Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)

Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Modern Workplace Program for Educators

Date: May 18, 2023 and June 22, 2023

Language Learning, Math applications, Accessibility tools, OneDrive, OneNote, Sway, Teams, Forms, AI in translator, Immersive Reader, AI in Sway, integrating meeting, Assessments and AI in Forms, handling virtual sessions using MS Teams, Building interactive classrooms 

Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)

Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Accessibility and Special Education 

Date: May 19, 2023 and June 23, 2023

Inclusive and Personalized Classrooms to support the diverse needs of students, how to enable students with disabilities to learn with ease and comfort, Tools that support inclusive learning 

Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)

Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Hybrid Learning 

Date: May 20, 2023 and June 24, 2023

Hybrid Learning, hosting online Classroom, Share Presentation, use digital whiteboard, interact with students with text, video and audio, recording of sessions, making content available for students for asynchronous learning, how to create, submit and grade assignments, how students can work collaboratively on documents, files and presentations

Registration Link for Educators (MAY 2023 Batch 9)

Registration Link for Educators (JUNE 2023 Batch 10)

Check the official notification by CBSE Board about the same below:

CBSE’s Notification on Teacher Training Sessions to be conducted by CBSE in partnership with Microsoft.

