CBSE Answer Key: 12th Economics Board Exam 2021-22 - Check Unofficial Answer Key!

Check CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 of Class 12 Economics question paper 2021-22 (Term 1). This is the unofficial CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 of the CBSE Class 12 Economics question paper (Term 1). Students who appeared for Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Economics board exam 2021-22 have shared feedback & question papers with us and one can check these details from the links given below.

Disclaimer: This CBSE Class 12 Economics answer key 2021-22 (Term1) is for reference purposes and not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 12 Economics answer key will be published by the board after the declaration of the CBSE result. In case of any confusion, kindly discuss with your school teacher.

CBSE 12th Economics Board Exam 2021-22: Unofficial Answer Key

1. 'Free distribution of LPG connection to poor people is a sign of social justice'.

Identify the 'Objective of Government Budget' from the above mentioned statement.

(Choose the correct alternative)

(a) Promote economic growth

(b) Management of public enterprises

(c) Create equitable distribution of income

(d) Create fluctuation in revenue of the government

Answer: (c)

2. Exports and Imports of which of the following items will be a component of ' Balance of Trade'?

(a) Banking

(b) Shipping

(c) Merchandise

(d) Insurance

Answer: (c)

3. In the context of commercial bank, which of the following alternatives is correct?

(Choose the correct alternative)

(i) Deposits are liabilities of banks.

(ii) Commercial banks are creator of money.

(iii) Commercial banks accept deposits of the general public.

(iv) Accept deposits of World Bank for Agriculture and Rural developments.

Identify the correct alternative from the following:

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (ii) and (iii)

(c) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(d) (i) and (iv)

Answer: (c)

4. Find among the odd one among the following, with respect to the 'Balance of Payments’ in India

(Choose the correct alternative) the Make in India Programme

Find the odd one out among the following, with India :

(a) Investments by Indian Investors under the Make in India Programme

(b) Loan received from Australia

(c) Investments from abroad

(d) Purchase of machinery from abroad

Answer: (a)

5.Read the given statements carefully and choose the correct alternative

on was an initiative taken by the Government of India to

Statement 1: Demonetisation was an initiative taken by the Government to curb black money, terrorism and circulation of fake currency

Statement 2: Demonetisation has lead people to shift from cash payments to electronic payments.

Alternatives :

(a) Both the statements are true.

(b) Both the statements are false.

(c) Statement 1 is true and statement 2 is false.

(d) Statement 2 is true and statement 1 is false.

Answer: (a)

6. The total stock of money in circulation among the public ............... is called as 'money

(Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

(a) during a period of time

(b) during a calendar year

(c) during a fiscal year

(d) at a particular point of time

Answer: (d)

7. All currencies other than the domestic currency of a country are called as..........

(Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

(i) Foreign exchange rate

(ii) Foreign exchange

(iii) Foreign aid

Identify the correct alternatives from the following. Alternatives :

(a) (i) and (ii)

(b) (i) and (iii)

(c) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(d) (ii) only

Answer: (d)



Answer 8: (a)

Answer 9: (c)

Answer 10: (b)



Answer 11: (d)

Answer 12: (a)

Answer 13: (b)

Answer 14: (c)



Answer 15: (c)

Answer 16: (c)

Answer 17: (b)

Answer 18: (c)

Answer 19: (c)



Answer 20: (c)

Answer 21: (c)

Answer 22: (d)

Answer 23: (d)



Answer 24: (c)

Answer 25: (c)

Answer 26: (c)



Answer 27: (d)

Answer 28: (a)

Answer 29: (c)

Answer 30: (a)



Answer 31: (c)

Answer 32: (d)

Answer 33: (b)

Answer 34: (b)

Answer 35: (d)



Answer 36: (a)

Answer 37: (b)

Answer 38: (b)

Answer 39: (d)



Answer 40: (d)

Answer 41: (d)

Answer 42: (b)

Answer 43: (b)



Answer 44: (d)

Answer 45: (a)

Answer 46: (a)

Answer 47: (b)



Answer 48: (d)

Answer 49: (b)

Answer 50: (d)

Answer 51: (d)

Answer 52: (c)



Answer 53: (b)

Answer 54: (c)

Answer 55: (a)

Answer 56: (c)



Answer 57: (d)

Answer 58: (b)

Answer 59: (d)

Answer 60: (c)