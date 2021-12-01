CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) - Check Your Answers Now

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is available now. We have already published the questions paper for CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22 (PDF). One can also check feedback of students regarding today’s CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021. Links to access both these resources are given below.
Disclaimer: CBSE Class 12 Sociology answer key available here is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 10 Sociology answer key will be published by the board after the declaration of result.
Care has been taken while compiling the answers of this paper. However, there might be some questions & answers with some issues (for example: where more than one option is correct, no option is correct etc). Students are advised to discuss with their CBSE school teachers regarding the same before reaching final conclusion.
CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1)
1. The ways in which individuals may become cut off from full involvement in the wider society is known as
(a) Social Inclusion
(b) Social Inequality
(c) Social Exclusion
(d) Social Stratification
Answer: (c) Social Exclusion
2. What is Sex-Ratio ?
(a) Number of females per thousand males
(b) Number of males per thousand females
(c) Number of females per hundred males
(d) The study of population growth
Answer: (a) Number of females per thousand males
3. A large proportion of children in a population is a result of
(a) High death rate
(b) High birth rate
(c) High life expectancy
(d) More married couples
Answer: (b) High birth rate
4. The proportion of person in different age group relative to the total population is known as
(a) Sex Ratio
(b) Age Structure
(c) Occupation Structure
(d) Age Composition
*Answer: (d) Age Composition
5. Which programme became a significant part of Congress agenda?
(a) Anti caste programme
(b) Anti untouchability
(c) Regionalism
(d) Communalism
Answer: (b) Anti untouchability
6. Matrilocal and patrilocal type of family is based on
(a) Authority
(b) Power
(c) Inheritance
(d) Residence
Answer: (d) Residence
7. When did the National Population Policy came into effect ?
(a) 2001
(b) 1947
(c) 1952
(d) 2005
Answer: *
8. The pyramid for 2026 shows the estimated future size of the relevant age groups based on the past rates of growth of each age group. Such estimates are called
(a) Age pyramid
(b) Demographic dividend
(c) Projections
(d) Rate of natural increase
Answer: (c) Projections
9. The live birth per one thousand person in one year in a particular area is known as
(a) Death rate
(b) Birth rate
(c) Fertility rate
(d) Infant mortality rate
*Answer: (b) Birth rate
10. The hierarchical ordering of caste is based on the distinction between
(a) Role and status
(b) Religion and rituals
(c) Norms and authority
(d) Purity and pollution
Answer: (d) Purity and pollution
11. The English word Casta is actually a borrowing from the
(a) Greek word
(b) Indian word
(c) Portuguese word
(d) None of the above
Answer:* (c) Portuguese word
12. Theoretically the caste system can be understood as the combination of the two sets of principles :
(a) Differences and Separation
(b) Wholism and Hierarchy
(c) Both
(d) None of the above
Answer: (a) Differences and Separation
13. Which of the following is not a permanent trait of tribes in India
(a) Region
(b) Ecological habitat
(c) Mode of livelihood
(d) Language
14. Who was the founder of Satyashodak Samaj having its primary emphasis on truth seeking ?
(a) Raja Rammohan Roy
(b) Jyotiba Phule
(c) M.G. Ranade
(d) Dayanand Saraswati
Answer: (b) Jyotiba Phule
15. The preconceived opinion or attitudes held by members of one group towards another is known as
(a) Stereotype
(b) Social inequalities
(c) Prejudices
(d) Discrimination
Answer: (c) Prejudices
16. The ______ or tribes were believed to be people of the forest whose distinctive habitat in the hill and forest areas shaped their Economic, Social and Political attributes.
(a) Nairs
(b) Jana
(c) Dikus
(d) Khasis
Answer: (b) Jana
17. A system in which categories of people in a society are ranked in a
hierarchy.
(a) Caste
(b) Prejudices
(c) Discrimination
(d) Social stratification
Answer: (d) Social stratification
18. When religious identity overrides everything else it leads to
(a) Secularism
(b) Communalism
(c) Nation-state
(d) Diversity
Answer: (b) Communalism
19. Community Identity is based on
(a) Birth
(c) Class
(b) Status
(d) Acquired Qualification
Answer: (a) Birth
20. A policy that promote aimed or encourage all citizens to adopt a uniform set of cultural values and norms is known as
(a) Integrationist
(b) Assimilation
(c) Community Identity
(d) None of the above
Answer: (b) Assimilation
21. A Nation is a peculiar sort of community that is easy to __but hard to
define.
(a) understand
(b) approach
(c) define
(d) describe
Answer: (d) describe
22. Indian people had a brief experience of which rule during the emergency enforced between June 1975 and Jan. 1977?
(a) Democratic
(b) Authoritarian rule
(c) Colonial
(d) None of these
Answer: (b) Authoritarian rule
23. The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?
(a) Congress
(b) BJP
(c) Democratic
(d) Republican
Answer: (b) BJP
24. Which of the following statement is not true about disability?
(a) People are always born with disability
(b) The disabled are rendered disable because the society renders them to do.
(c) There is a correlation between disability and poverty.
(d) Public perception of disability is based on cultural conception.
Answer: (d) Public perception of disability is based on cultural conception.
25. Stereotypes fix whole group into single ________ group.
(a) Homogeneous
(b) Heterogeneous
(c) Broad
(d) Diverse
Answer: (a) Homogeneous
26. 1. According to Malthusian theory, supply of food grains increase geometric progression.
2. The population grows in arithmetic progression.
Which is true?
(a) 1 only
(b) 2 only
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) None
Answer: (d)
27. The rapid growth in _____ shows that town or city has been acting as a
magnet for the rural population.
(a) Modernization
(b) Urbanization
(c) Sanskritisation
(d) Westernization
Answer: (b) Urbanization
28. Which of the following helped to control epidemics in India over a period of time?
(a) Improvement in communication
(b) Decrease in death rate
(c) Improvement in sanitation
(d) Improvement in agricultural productivity
Answer: (c) Improvement in sanitation
29. Who was the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution ?
(a) Mahatma Gandhi
(b) B.R. Ambedkar
(c) J.L. Nehru
(d) None of the above
Answer: (b) B.R. Ambedkar
30. Assertion (A): The inequalities in the literacy rate are especially important because they tend to reproduce inequality across generations.
Reason (R) : Literacy rate also vary by social group. Historically disadvantaged communities like the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have lower rate of literacy.
(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(c) Both (A) and (R) are false.
(d) (A) is false but (R) is true.
Answer:* (a)
31. The watchwords One Caste One Religion One God for all men were given by
(a) Jyotirao Govindrao Phule
(b) Ayyankali
(c) Savitri Bai Phule
(d) Sri Narayana Guru
Answer: (d) Sri Narayana Guru
32. What does Amartya Sen mean by failure of entitlements?
(a) The inability of people to buy or otherwise to obtain food
(b) Famines
(c) Vulnerability to variations in rainfall
(a) Lack of adequate means of transport and communication
Answer: (a) The inability of people to buy or otherwise to obtain food
33. When the difference between Birth rate and Death rate is zero we say that the population has stabilized or has reached the
(a) stabilization level
(b) highest level
(c) replacement level
(d) highest point
Answer: (c) replacement level
34. The 93rd Amendment Act has introduced the reservation for the institution in higher education for which group ?
(a) Scheduled Castes
(b) Scheduled Tribes
(c) OBC
(d) Disabled Group
Answer: (c) OBC
35. Assertion (A): Matriarchy unlike Patriarchy has been a theoretical
rather than an empirical concept.
Reason (R): There is no Historical or Anthropological evidence of matriarchy i.e. societies where women exercises dominance.
(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(c) Both (A) and (R) are false.
(d) (A) is true but (R) is false.
Answer: (a)
36. In regions where the non-Sanskritic castes were dominant, it was their
influence that was stronger. Identify the most appropriate concept to refer this.
(a) Sanskritisation
(b) Westernisation
(c) De-sanskritisation
(d) Modernisation
Answer: (c) De-sanskritisation
This is a developing story. More answers will be available here shortly.