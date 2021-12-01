CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) - Check Your Answers Now

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is available now along with question paper & reviews. Get full details here.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Class 12 Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is available now. We have already published the questions paper for CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021-22 (PDF). One can also check feedback of students regarding today’s CBSE Class 12 Sociology board exam 2021. Links to access both these resources are given below.

Disclaimer: CBSE Class 12 Sociology answer key available here is for reference purposes and is not final. It is expected that the Official CBSE Class 10 Sociology answer key will be published by the board after the declaration of result.

Care has been taken while compiling the answers of this paper. However, there might be some questions & answers with some issues (for example: where more than one option is correct, no option is correct etc). Students are advised to discuss with their CBSE school teachers regarding the same before reaching final conclusion.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22: Class 12th Sociology Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1)

1. The ways in which individuals may become cut off from full involvement in the wider society is known as

(a) Social Inclusion

(b) Social Inequality

(c) Social Exclusion

(d) Social Stratification

Answer: (c) Social Exclusion

2. What is Sex-Ratio ?

(a) Number of females per thousand males

(b) Number of males per thousand females

(c) Number of females per hundred males

(d) The study of population growth

Answer: (a) Number of females per thousand males

3. A large proportion of children in a population is a result of

(a) High death rate

(b) High birth rate

(c) High life expectancy

(d) More married couples

Answer: (b) High birth rate

4. The proportion of person in different age group relative to the total population is known as

(a) Sex Ratio

(b) Age Structure

(c) Occupation Structure

(d) Age Composition

*Answer: (d) Age Composition

5. Which programme became a significant part of Congress agenda?

(a) Anti caste programme

(b) Anti untouchability

(c) Regionalism

(d) Communalism

Answer: (b) Anti untouchability

6. Matrilocal and patrilocal type of family is based on

(a) Authority

(b) Power

(c) Inheritance

(d) Residence

Answer: (d) Residence

7. When did the National Population Policy came into effect ?

(a) 2001

(b) 1947

(c) 1952

(d) 2005

Answer: *

8. The pyramid for 2026 shows the estimated future size of the relevant age groups based on the past rates of growth of each age group. Such estimates are called

(a) Age pyramid

(b) Demographic dividend

(c) Projections

(d) Rate of natural increase

Answer: (c) Projections

9. The live birth per one thousand person in one year in a particular area is known as

(a) Death rate

(b) Birth rate

(c) Fertility rate

(d) Infant mortality rate

*Answer: (b) Birth rate

10. The hierarchical ordering of caste is based on the distinction between

(a) Role and status

(b) Religion and rituals

(c) Norms and authority

(d) Purity and pollution

Answer: (d) Purity and pollution

11. The English word Casta is actually a borrowing from the

(a) Greek word

(b) Indian word

(c) Portuguese word

(d) None of the above

Answer:* (c) Portuguese word

12. Theoretically the caste system can be understood as the combination of the two sets of principles :

(a) Differences and Separation

(b) Wholism and Hierarchy

(c) Both

(d) None of the above

Answer: (a) Differences and Separation

13. Which of the following is not a permanent trait of tribes in India

(a) Region

(b) Ecological habitat

(c) Mode of livelihood

(d) Language

14. Who was the founder of Satyashodak Samaj having its primary emphasis on truth seeking ?

(a) Raja Rammohan Roy

(b) Jyotiba Phule

(c) M.G. Ranade

(d) Dayanand Saraswati

Answer: (b) Jyotiba Phule

15. The preconceived opinion or attitudes held by members of one group towards another is known as

(a) Stereotype

(b) Social inequalities

(c) Prejudices

(d) Discrimination

Answer: (c) Prejudices

16. The ______ or tribes were believed to be people of the forest whose distinctive habitat in the hill and forest areas shaped their Economic, Social and Political attributes.

(a) Nairs

(b) Jana

(c) Dikus

(d) Khasis

Answer: (b) Jana

17. A system in which categories of people in a society are ranked in a

hierarchy.

(a) Caste

(b) Prejudices

(c) Discrimination

(d) Social stratification

Answer: (d) Social stratification

18. When religious identity overrides everything else it leads to

(a) Secularism

(b) Communalism

(c) Nation-state

(d) Diversity

Answer: (b) Communalism

19. Community Identity is based on

(a) Birth

(c) Class

(b) Status

(d) Acquired Qualification

Answer: (a) Birth

20. A policy that promote aimed or encourage all citizens to adopt a uniform set of cultural values and norms is known as

(a) Integrationist

(b) Assimilation

(c) Community Identity

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) Assimilation

21. A Nation is a peculiar sort of community that is easy to __but hard to

define.

(a) understand

(b) approach

(c) define

(d) describe

Answer: (d) describe

22. Indian people had a brief experience of which rule during the emergency enforced between June 1975 and Jan. 1977?

(a) Democratic

(b) Authoritarian rule

(c) Colonial

(d) None of these

Answer: (b) Authoritarian rule

23. The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?

(a) Congress

(b) BJP

(c) Democratic

(d) Republican

Answer: (b) BJP

24. Which of the following statement is not true about disability?

(a) People are always born with disability

(b) The disabled are rendered disable because the society renders them to do.

(c) There is a correlation between disability and poverty.

(d) Public perception of disability is based on cultural conception.

Answer: (d) Public perception of disability is based on cultural conception.

25. Stereotypes fix whole group into single ________ group.

(a) Homogeneous

(b) Heterogeneous

(c) Broad

(d) Diverse

Answer: (a) Homogeneous

26. 1. According to Malthusian theory, supply of food grains increase geometric progression.

2. The population grows in arithmetic progression.

Which is true?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) None

Answer: (d)

27. The rapid growth in _____ shows that town or city has been acting as a

magnet for the rural population.

(a) Modernization

(b) Urbanization

(c) Sanskritisation

(d) Westernization

Answer: (b) Urbanization

28. Which of the following helped to control epidemics in India over a period of time?

(a) Improvement in communication

(b) Decrease in death rate

(c) Improvement in sanitation

(d) Improvement in agricultural productivity

Answer: (c) Improvement in sanitation

29. Who was the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution ?

(a) Mahatma Gandhi

(b) B.R. Ambedkar

(c) J.L. Nehru

(d) None of the above

Answer: (b) B.R. Ambedkar

30. Assertion (A): The inequalities in the literacy rate are especially important because they tend to reproduce inequality across generations.

Reason (R) : Literacy rate also vary by social group. Historically disadvantaged communities like the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have lower rate of literacy.

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(d) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Answer:* (a)

31. The watchwords One Caste One Religion One God for all men were given by

(a) Jyotirao Govindrao Phule

(b) Ayyankali

(c) Savitri Bai Phule

(d) Sri Narayana Guru

Answer: (d) Sri Narayana Guru

32. What does Amartya Sen mean by failure of entitlements?

(a) The inability of people to buy or otherwise to obtain food

(b) Famines

(c) Vulnerability to variations in rainfall

(a) Lack of adequate means of transport and communication

Answer: (a) The inability of people to buy or otherwise to obtain food

33. When the difference between Birth rate and Death rate is zero we say that the population has stabilized or has reached the

(a) stabilization level

(b) highest level

(c) replacement level

(d) highest point

Answer: (c) replacement level

34. The 93rd Amendment Act has introduced the reservation for the institution in higher education for which group ?

(a) Scheduled Castes

(b) Scheduled Tribes

(c) OBC

(d) Disabled Group

Answer: (c) OBC

35. Assertion (A): Matriarchy unlike Patriarchy has been a theoretical

rather than an empirical concept.

Reason (R): There is no Historical or Anthropological evidence of matriarchy i.e. societies where women exercises dominance.

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(d) (A) is true but (R) is false.

Answer: (a)

36. In regions where the non-Sanskritic castes were dominant, it was their

influence that was stronger. Identify the most appropriate concept to refer this.

(a) Sanskritisation

(b) Westernisation

(c) De-sanskritisation

(d) Modernisation

Answer: (c) De-sanskritisation

