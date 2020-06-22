CBSE Board Exams 2020: Decision On Pending Papers To Be Announced Soon by HRD Ministry - Check Updates

CBSE 2020: With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, pressure from parents to cancel pending papers & with an ongoing case in Supreme Court, HRD Minister might decide on pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 till today or tomorrow. Let alone pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020, the HRD Ministry might also consider postponing JEE Main 2020 & NEET 2020 to avoid any further issue. Several media houses reported that the HRD Ministry might take a decision today.

Supreme Court on CBSE Board Exams 2020:

Talking about the latest developments, recently the Supreme Court asked CBSE to reconsider its decision of conducting pending papers of CBSE board exams 2020. The apex also instructed to explore other possibilities and make a decision until 23rd June.

Supreme Court On CBSE Board Exams 2020: SC Asks Board To Consider Scrapping Of Pending Papers & Publish Marks Based On Internal Assessment - Check Update

Hearing On Petition Filed by Parents in Supreme Court This Week

Some parents recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court against CBSE's decision to conduct pending papers in July. Parents are demanding that pending papers must be canceled and marks should be allotted based on internal exams. According to the plea, the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases will be at peak in July posing a threat to the life of students as well as their guardians.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Parents Filed Petition in Supreme Court Against CBSE's Decision to Conduct Remaining Papers in July - Check New Updates!

As per the schedule, JEE (Advanced) 2020 is scheduled for August 23, NEET for 26 July & JEE Main 2020 from 18 July to 23 July. Now, JEE Main 2020 & NEET (UG) 2020 are also in the month of July so HRD Ministry might postpone these papers to avoid any further issues. Recently HRD Minister held a review meeting with the officials of NTA, CBSE, UGC, AICTE to discuss all the issues.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Holds Review Meeting With NTA, CBSE, UGC, AICTE Officials: Check Updates!

Unlock 1.0 - Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centres, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with UTs & States: MHA