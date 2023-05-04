Introducing Skill Modules in Schools While CBSE Results 2023 Are On its Way 

CBSE’S Skill Module Webinars: With NEP’s firm emphasis on promoting Skill Education in Schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced various skill modules for middle school students in Classes 6 to 8. To ensure “no hard separation between curricular, co-curricular, extra-curricular or academic and vocational/ physical education and art”, these modules are in-sync with the skill subjects that the candidates are offered in classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.
CBSE Skill Modules Awareness Webinar
The webinars have been scheduled from May 1 to May 19, 2023, from 4 to 5 PM. There is no fee payment required to participate in any of these webinars which will also be available on the YouTube Channel of the Skill Education Department of CBSE.
Date and Time for CBSE's Webinars on Skill Modules
Get the complete schedule and registration link below:
|
S No.
|
Date
|
Topic
|
Time
|
1
|
May 1, 2023
|
Orientation about introducing Skill Modules in schools
|
4 PM -5 PM
|
2
|
May 2, 2023
|
Pottery
|
3
|
May 3, 2023
|
Bakery
|
4
|
May 4, 2023
|
Khadi
|
5
|
May 8, 2023
|
How to make a Graphic Novel
|
6
|
May 9, 2023
|
Block Printing
|
7
|
May 10, 2023
|
Mask Making
|
8
|
May 11, 2023
|
Mass Media
|
9
|
May 12, 2023
|
Herbal Heritage
|
10
|
May 15, 2023
|
Food Preservation
|
11
|
May 16, 2023
|
Blue Pottery
|
12
|
May 17, 2023
|
Kashmiri Embroidery
|
13
|
May 18, 2023
|
Food
|
14
|
May 19, 2023
|
Embroidery
CBSE Skill Module Webinar Registration Link
|Once you have registered yourself using the CBSE Skill Module Webinar Registration Link, you will receive the joining link for the webinar on the registered email id.
YouTube Link to Attend CBSE's Skill Module Awareness Webinar
|Moreover, candidates will also be able to access these webinars from the YouTube Channel of the Department of Skill Education, CBSE.
Why Introduce CBSE Skill Modules in Schools?
The New Education Policy 2020 recommends providing vocational exposure to children during middle and secondary school to facilitate the integration of vocational education into higher education. In order to ensure that the candidates are aware of and familiar with the modalities, CBSE Has scheduled these Skill Module Webinars.
CBSE Board has also taken steps to expose its teachers and students to more industry-friendly and new skills such as AI and Coding. Check more about CBSE and Microsoft's Collaboration for Skill Development Training to Teachers for AI, Data Science, Coding and Others
CBSE Result 2023
While CBSE Board students in middle school are up and about upskilling themselves through various activities such as these webinars, higher secondary and senior secondary candidates from the 2022-23 academic session are desperately awaiting their CBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 10th, and 12th.
In the current academic year, CBSE Board has surpassed its own recent records by releasing the CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 along with CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24 - for both 10th and 12th - very early on in the academic session.
Although CBSE Board has not made any announcements regarding the CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time, it is likely to be released in May, 2023 itself.
Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to get more updates from CBSE Board!