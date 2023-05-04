Introducing Skill Modules in Schools While CBSE Results 2023 Are On its Way 

Skill Module Webinars Before CBSE Result 2023: As Board exam candidates await the result of their examinations, CBSE Board has released the schedule of webinars being conducted from May 1 to May 19, 2023. Get Registration Link here.

CBSE’S Skill Module Webinars: With NEP’s firm emphasis on promoting Skill Education in Schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced various skill modules for middle school students in Classes 6 to 8. To ensure “no hard separation between curricular, co-curricular, extra-curricular or academic and vocational/ physical education and art”, these modules are in-sync with the skill subjects that the candidates are offered in classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

CBSE Skill Modules Awareness Webinar

The webinars have been scheduled from May 1 to May 19, 2023, from 4 to 5 PM. There is no fee payment required to participate in any of these webinars which will also be available on the YouTube Channel of the Skill Education Department of CBSE.

Date and Time for CBSE's Webinars on Skill Modules

Get the complete schedule and registration link below:

S No. Date Topic Time 1 May 1, 2023 Orientation about introducing Skill Modules in schools 4 PM -5 PM 2 May 2, 2023 Pottery 3 May 3, 2023 Bakery 4 May 4, 2023 Khadi 5 May 8, 2023 How to make a Graphic Novel 6 May 9, 2023 Block Printing 7 May 10, 2023 Mask Making 8 May 11, 2023 Mass Media 9 May 12, 2023 Herbal Heritage 10 May 15, 2023 Food Preservation 11 May 16, 2023 Blue Pottery 12 May 17, 2023 Kashmiri Embroidery 13 May 18, 2023 Food 14 May 19, 2023 Embroidery

CBSE Skill Module Webinar Registration Link

Once you have registered yourself using the CBSE Skill Module Webinar Registration Link, you will receive the joining link for the webinar on the registered email id.

YouTube Link to Attend CBSE's Skill Module Awareness Webinar

Moreover, candidates will also be able to access these webinars from the YouTube Channel of the Department of Skill Education, CBSE.

Why Introduce CBSE Skill Modules in Schools?

The New Education Policy 2020 recommends providing vocational exposure to children during middle and secondary school to facilitate the integration of vocational education into higher education. In order to ensure that the candidates are aware of and familiar with the modalities, CBSE Has scheduled these Skill Module Webinars.

CBSE Board has also taken steps to expose its teachers and students to more industry-friendly and new skills such as AI and Coding. Check more about CBSE and Microsoft's Collaboration for Skill Development Training to Teachers for AI, Data Science, Coding and Others

CBSE Result 2023

While CBSE Board students in middle school are up and about upskilling themselves through various activities such as these webinars, higher secondary and senior secondary candidates from the 2022-23 academic session are desperately awaiting their CBSE Board Result 2023 for classes 10th, and 12th.

In the current academic year, CBSE Board has surpassed its own recent records by releasing the CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 along with CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24 - for both 10th and 12th - very early on in the academic session.

Although CBSE Board has not made any announcements regarding the CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time, it is likely to be released in May, 2023 itself.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh to get more updates from CBSE Board!