CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship: Application Process, Eligibility and Apply Online Link

Should not exceed 6 lakh per annum

CBSE Scholarship: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application for fresh as well as renewal scholarship. Students can apply for the scholarship till October 31, 2025. The scholarship provides ₹1,000 each month for the first 3 years, and for the 4th and 5th year the scholarship amount would increase to ₹2,000 per month. The CBSE Scholarship is provided by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. In this article, read all the details regarding the CBSE Scholarship, how to apply, important dates, eligibility criteria,etc.

Application Process for CBSE Scholarship 2025-26

Those students who wish to avail the benefits under the CBSE Scholarship can apply through the NSP Portal by visiting the official website- scholarships.gov.in.

Apply Online Link for CBSE Scholarship 2025-26

Students can visit the official website of NSP Portal to apply for the CBSE Scholarship or they can directly access the link given below to apply.

CBSE Scholarship 2025-26 Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Scholarship

In order to apply for the CBSE Scholarship, the students must meet certain criteria related to education, age, income,etc. Below are given the details related to the eligibility criteria.