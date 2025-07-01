CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship: Application Process, Eligibility and Apply Online Link

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship: The CBSE has invited fresh applications from students who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue for the college or university for higher studies. CBSE will provide a scholarship to the students for all the years of their studies.

Jul 1, 2025, 12:44 IST
CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship

CBSE Scholarship: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application for fresh as well as renewal scholarship. Students can apply for the scholarship till October 31, 2025. The scholarship provides ₹1,000 each month for the first 3 years, and for the 4th and 5th year the scholarship amount would increase to ₹2,000 per month. The CBSE Scholarship is provided by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. In this article, read all the details regarding the CBSE Scholarship, how to apply, important dates, eligibility criteria,etc.

CBSE Scholarship Highlights

Scholarship Name

CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship

Provided By

Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education

Registration Last Date

October 31, 2025

Eligibility

Class 12 Students with certain conditions

Annual Family Income

Should not exceed 6 lakh per annum

Official Website

scholarships.gov.in 

Application Process for CBSE Scholarship 2025-26

Those students who wish to avail the benefits under the CBSE Scholarship can apply through the NSP Portal by visiting the official website- scholarships.gov.in.

Apply Online Link for CBSE Scholarship 2025-26

Students can visit the official website of NSP Portal to apply for the CBSE Scholarship or they can directly access the link given below to apply.

CBSE Scholarship 2025-26

Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Scholarship

In order to apply for the CBSE Scholarship, the students must meet certain criteria related to education, age, income,etc. Below are given the details related to the eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria (General)

Details

Educational Qualification

Must have passed Class 12 with more than 80 percentile

Age Limit

Must fall between the ages of 18 and 25 years

Other Scholarships

Should not be receiving any other scholarships

Family Income

Should not exceed 6 lakh per annum

Renewal Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Scholarship

In order to renew the scholarship, students who are already enrolled in the college courses must meet the following criteria:

  • They must secure a minimum 60% marks in the respective year of their study.

  • Their attendance must be at least 75%.

  • There should not be any kind of disciplinary action against him/her.

FAQs

  • How to apply for the CBSE Scholarship?
    +
    Students can apply for the scholarship through the NSP Portal.
  • What is CBSE Scholarship?
    +
    CBSE Scholarship is provided to the students who have passed Class 12 and have enrolled in college or universities.

