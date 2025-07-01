CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship: Application Process, Eligibility and Apply Online Link

CBSE Scholarship: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application for fresh as well as renewal scholarship. Students can apply for the scholarship till October 31, 2025. The scholarship provides ₹1,000 each month for the first 3 years, and for the 4th and 5th year the scholarship amount would increase to ₹2,000 per month. The CBSE Scholarship is provided by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. In this article, read all the details regarding the CBSE Scholarship, how to apply, important dates, eligibility criteria,etc.
CBSE Scholarship Highlights
|
Scholarship Name
|
CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship
|
Provided By
|
Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education
|
Registration Last Date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Class 12 Students with certain conditions
|
Annual Family Income
|
Should not exceed 6 lakh per annum
|
Official Website
|
scholarships.gov.in
Application Process for CBSE Scholarship 2025-26
Those students who wish to avail the benefits under the CBSE Scholarship can apply through the NSP Portal by visiting the official website- scholarships.gov.in.
Apply Online Link for CBSE Scholarship 2025-26
Students can visit the official website of NSP Portal to apply for the CBSE Scholarship or they can directly access the link given below to apply.
|
CBSE Scholarship 2025-26
Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Scholarship
In order to apply for the CBSE Scholarship, the students must meet certain criteria related to education, age, income,etc. Below are given the details related to the eligibility criteria.
|
Eligibility Criteria (General)
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Must have passed Class 12 with more than 80 percentile
|
Age Limit
|
Must fall between the ages of 18 and 25 years
|
Other Scholarships
|
Should not be receiving any other scholarships
|
Family Income
|
Should not exceed 6 lakh per annum
Renewal Eligibility Criteria for CBSE Scholarship
In order to renew the scholarship, students who are already enrolled in the college courses must meet the following criteria:
-
They must secure a minimum 60% marks in the respective year of their study.
-
Their attendance must be at least 75%.
-
There should not be any kind of disciplinary action against him/her.
