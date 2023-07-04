Chapter-wise CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Mind Maps: Download in PDF

Chapter-wise Class 11 Business Studies Mind Map: Find attached PDF download links for chapter-wise CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Mind Maps. These have been prepared as per the Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024.

Download PDF for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter-wise Mind Maps
Download PDF for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter-wise Mind Maps

CBSE Business Studies Chapter-wise Class 11 Mind Map: This article presents chapter-wise PDF download links for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Mind Maps. CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024 and CBSE guidelines have been taken into consideration while forming these mind maps. Students preparing for Commerce Class 11 Annual Examinations 2023-2024, must have a look at this article.

Mind maps, also known as concept maps, are visual representations of important information laid out via diagrams. They consist of relevant information only. Mind maps are easier to catch for students since they are visually appealing. Anything, that becomes interesting to study is always easier to focus on. This concept has brought the idea of mind maps. Mind maps are used for the preparation of competitive examinations as well. Education experts, worldwide, suggest students read through mind maps. In fact, it is advised that students should develop a habit of preparing mind maps of their own while reading the chapters.

Career Counseling

Why is Mind Maps important?

Mind Maps are important for the following mentioned reasons:

  • Makes learning easy and interesting
  • Helps students retain studied content for a longer duration of time
  • Makes last-minute revision easy
  • Sharpens your memory
  • Develops analytical skills ( students start to co-relate different topics)
  • Covers the entire syllabus easily, without missing out on important points
  • Increases creative abilities
  • Breaks down complex problems into an easy-to-understand way
  • Develops the habit of making notes
  • Improves retaining power/recalling power

Related:

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Revised Syllabus 2023-2024 (PDF)

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter-wise MCQs 2023-2024 (PDF)

Chapter-wise Mind Maps for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies:

                                                     Part-1: Foundation of Business

Chapter No

 

PDF Links

Chapter-1

Business, Trade, and Commerce

 

Chapter-2

Forms of Business Organization

 

Chapter-3

Private, Public and Global Enterprises

 

Chapter-4

Business Services

 

Chapter-5

Emerging Modes of Business

 

Chapter-6

Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics

 

 

                          Part-2: Corporate Organization, Finance, and Trade

Chapter No

PDF Links

 

Chapter-7

Formation Of a Company

 

Chapter-8

Sources of Business Finance

 

Chapter-9

MSME and Business Entrepreneurship

 

Chapter-10

Internal Trade

 

Chapter-11

International Business

 

We will keep updating the links for mind maps of all chapters for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies. Stay tuned for all such exam-related materials and updates.

Also Find:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

NCERT Class 11 Rationalised Content 2023-2024 (All Subjects)

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next