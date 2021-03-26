CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Compartment Question Paper 2020 (with Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Compartment Question Paper 2020 is available here along with its marking scheme. This question paper is quite useful for the students who will appear for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Basic Maths Board Exam 2021 as they can prepare important questions given in this compartment paper. The marking scheme of the paper is also provided here that will help students know the right answers (solutions) to all questions. Question paper and the marking scheme can be downloaded in PDF format.

MATHEMATICS (BASIC) – Theory

General Instructions :

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them:

(i) This question paper comprises four sections A, B, C and D. This question paper carries 40 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Section A: Question Numbers 1 to 20 comprises of 20 questions of one mark each.

(iii) Section B: Question Numbers 21 to 26 comprises of 6 questions of two marks each.

(iv) Section C: Question Numbers 27 to 34 comprises of 8 questions of three marks each.

(v) Section D: Question Numbers 35 to 40 comprises of 6 questions of four marks each.

(vi) There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of one mark, 2 questions of two marks, 3 questions of three marks and 3 questions of four marks. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

(vii) In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

(viii) Use of calculators is not permitted.

SECTION A

Question numbers 1 to 20 carry 1 mark each.

Question numbers 1 to 10 are multiple choice questions.

Choose the correct option.

2. The roots of the quadratic equation x2 + 4x + 5 = 0 are

(A) real

(B) real and distinct

(C) not real

(D) real and equal

OR

‘‘The product of two consecutive even integers is 528.’’ The quadratic equation corresponding to the above statement, is

(A) x(x + 2) = 528

(B) 2x(x + 4) = 528

(C) (1 + x)2x = 528

(D) 2x(2x + 1) = 528

3. The distance of point P(4, – 5) from origin is

(A) 3 units

(B) √40 units

(C) 1 unit

(D) √41 units

4. AB and CD are two parallel tangents to a circle of radius 5 cm. The distance between the tangents is

(A) √50 cm

(B) 10 cm

(C) 5 cm

(D) 2√5 cm

5. In Figure 1, AB is a tangent to the circle with centre at O from an external point A. If OA = 6 cm and OB = 3√3 cm, then the length of the tangent is

(A) 3 cm

(B) 3√3 cm

(C) 9 cm

(D) √33 cm

6. The lines representing linear equations x = 6 and y = 6 are

(A) parallel

(B) intersecting

(C) coincident

(D) passing through (0, 0)

7. Which of the following cannot be the probability of an event?

(A) 3/20

(B) 2/3

(C) 1·4/2

(D) 1/0·2

8. The value of tan30o × tan60o is

(A) 1

(B) 1/3

(C) 3

(D) 1/2

9. The common difference of the A.P. √2 , 2√2 , 3√2 , 4√2 , ... is

(A) √2

(B) 1

(C) 2√2

(D) – √2

10. The centre of the circle having end points of its one diameter as (– 4, 2) and (4, – 3) is

(A) (2, – 1)

(B) (0, – 1)

(C) (0, –1/2 )

(D) (4, –5/2)

