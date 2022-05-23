CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Exam 2022: Check Paper Analysis, Student Feedback & Question Paper PDF

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Paper was held today between 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM. Question paper was in line with the latest pattern and term 2 syllabus. Check here the full paper analysis and students' feedback.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Analysis 2022: CBSE has conducted the Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Exam today. The paper of Computer Applications was held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The question paper consisted of long and short answer type questions. Here, is the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Exam Analysis through which you will get to know the students’ initial feedback, expert opinions, and other updates. With the help of this paper analysis, you can know the difficulty level of the paper, number of good attempts, and other important information regarding the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Exam 2022. You can also download the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Question Paper from the link shared below: (Link will be active shortly)

Download CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Question Paper 2022 Here!

Initial Reactions of students and experts on CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Paper

Based on the initial feedback received from the students, the CBSE Cass 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Paper was easy and scoring. The paper was a little lengthy but was manageable to be finished on time. Most of the CBSE Class 10 students were satisfied with the question paper. They said the paper was easier to attempt and that's why they are expecting a good score in their CBSE Cass 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Exam 2022.

A computer teacher at a CBSE School, Noida reviewed the Computer Applications question paper and said that it was overall a well balanced paper in all students must be able to score above 90% marks .

We have mentioned below the major points from the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Paper Analysis 2022:

Difficulty level of paper - Easy paper with all questions in line with term 2 syllabus Any tricky questions in paper - None Was the paper lengthy - A few questions in Section C were time taking Was the paper pattern similar to the sample paper - Yes Expected marks out of 25 - Averagely 18-22 marks

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Paper Pattern 2022

The pattern of Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Paper was exactly similar to the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Sample Paper 2022.

1. The question paper had three sections A, B and C.

2. Section A had 4 short answer type questions with 2 marks each.

3. Section B had 3 long answer type questions (type 1). Each question carried 3 marks.

4. Section C had 3 long answer type questions (type 2). Each question carried 4 marks.

Thus, in all, we can say that the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Term 2 Paper was easy and students could solve it without any difficulty. Most of the questions were easy to attempt, but a few questions confused the students. However, overall the paper was considered balanced.

