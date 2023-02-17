CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy board exam candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Board Exam on February 17, 2023. Get the Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy 2023 Paper Analysis and the official answer key here.

Detailed CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Exam Analysis and Paper Review 2023

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Exam Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy board exam 2023 was conducted on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, subject code 254 paper was 70 marks paper and 3 hour time was given for students to attempt the paper. Students who opted for the subject had a general review that the paper was easy. Check detailed CBSE 12 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy paper analysis 2023 below.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10 Subject Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Date February 17, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderate to Easy

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Paper Review 2023

As per the students, the question paper was easy, overall. Most of the questions were direct.

According to subject experts, the question paper was easy for all kinds of students.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Exam

The Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam was for 70 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours.

The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam 2023 question paper contained 30 questions. Question 1 to 18: one mark each; Question 19 to 22: marks each; Question 23 to 26: 4 marks each and Question 27 to 30: 6 marks each.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Question Paper 2023

The question paper of CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy examination 2023 will be updated here soon.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Answer Key 2023

We will provide the answer key for the Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy paper conducted today as soon as the official answer keys are updated by CBSE Board.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.