CBSE Question Bank for Class 10 English First Flight Chapter 3 Two Stories about Flying: Important for Board Exam 2021-2022

Get the CBSE question bank for Class 10 English Chapter 3 - Two Stories about Flying. This question bank by the board includes long and short answer type questions that are important for board exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 English Question Bank for NCERT First Flight Book Chapter 3 - Two Stories about Flying is available here. You will get here the sample questions that can be prepared for the descriptive type exam (Term 2). These questions are also helpful for an effective revision of the chapter that will in turn help to make preparations for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-2022.

Two Stories about Flying-- I. His First Flight

Q. Answer in 20-30 words

i. Describe the young seagull’s emotions when he flew over the sea.

ii. The Oxford Dictionary defines ‘hangry’ as ‘bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger’. To what extent can the young seagull’s motivation to fly be attributed to being hungry? Support your stance with evidence from the text.

iii. “The young seagull was alone on his ledge.” How far do you think this condition was by his choice?

Q. Answer in 40-50 words

i. If you were the family member of the young seagull, would you also decide not go near him? Elaborate with reason.

ii. The young seagull “failed to muster up courage to take that plunge”. In what way can the reference to the ‘plunge’ here be both literal and metaphorical? Explain.

iii. The ‘fight or flight response’, that is, to stay and face a situation or run from it- is an automatic reaction to an event perceived as stressful or harmful. How would you evaluate the young gull’s response on finding himself off the ledge?

Q. Answer in 100-120 words (beyond text and across texts)

i. The young seagull’s parents wanted him to fly, like his brothers and sister. How could the young seagull’s newly flying siblings (Brother 1, Brother 2 and Sister) have motivated him? Write a brief conversation among them.

ii. A noted author, Richard Bach wrote – “For most gulls it was not flying that mattered, but eating. For this gull, though, it was not eating that mattered, but flight.” Evaluate this statement with respect to the young seagull.

iii. Look at the image of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Abraham Maslow devised a theory of motivation that shows the basic needs at the bottom, and more advanced needs as you move up. It includes the theory that fundamental needs must be met before an individual can be motivated to achieve higher order needs.

Where in this hierarchy of needs, would you locate the young seagull’s first flight? Justify your response.

iv. Look at the given image of different parenting styles and what they signify.

Which of the given parenting styles would you attribute to the young seagull’s parents?

Do you think there was a difference between the mother’s and father’s attitude? Support your answer with reference to the text.

Two Stories about Flying-- II. Black Aeroplane

Q. Answer in 20-30 words

i. How would you describe the mood of the story, ‘Black Aeroplane’ as it begins?

ii. Look at the given image. Briefly evaluate the narrator’s decision to not go back to Paris with reference to the image.

iii. Do you think that after his experience, the narrator would be able to truly enjoy the English breakfast he had yearned for? Why/ Why not?

iv. What do you think prompted the narrator to act like “an obedient child”?

Q.Answer in 40-50 words

i. As a reader, do you feel betrayed or let down in the way the story ends? Validate your opinion.

ii. Based on your reading, would you call the narrator a family man? Justify your stance.

iii. James Lane Allen says, “Adversity reveals character”. What do you learn about the narrator from the experience? Mention any two traits supported by the textual evidence.

Q. Answer in 100-120 words (beyond text and across texts)

i. Imagine that the narrator shared his story with friends and family once he got home. One of them, a spiritual leader, decided to incorporate the story as part of his weekly sermon to the congregation. Another friend, a psychologist, worked the story into his next lecture on survival instinct and crisis management.

Do you think the two interpretations of the story would be different? If so, how?

What insights might the narrator get about his mysterious experience, if he were to attend both the sessions?

ii. In a parallel world, the pilot of the black aeroplane narrates his adventure in a story titled ‘The Old Dakota’. You come across an excerpt from the story, which responds to the ending questions of ‘Black Aeroplane’ and describes the black aeroplane pilot’s decision to fly away after watching the Dakota land.

Compose the said excerpt of the story employing relevant details from ‘Black Aeroplane’.

iii. A few days after the experience, the narrator sat with his wife and recalled a long conversation he’d had with his young son the day before. The narrator’s son had spoken to him about his close friend, Freddie, and the many ways Freddie helped him. When the narrator suggested inviting Freddie home for lunch, his wife casually said, “Freddie is like your friend in the black aeroplane!”

That night the narrator decided to record his thoughts in his diary to clear his head. As the narrator, write the diary entry.

