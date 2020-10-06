CBSE Class 10 Maths Extra Questions and Answers: Chapter 3 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables (Based on NCERT Textbook)

Get CBSE Class 10 Maths Extra Questions for Chapter 3 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables here to prepare for your exam. All these questions are based on the basic yet important concepts involved in the chapter. All the questions are very easy that are basically designed to help you revise important concepts. This will ultimately enable you to solve various questions asked in the exam accurately. Therefore, all the CBSE Class 10 students should practice with the extra questions provided by Jagran Josh to score good marks in their Maths exam.

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Extra Questions and Answers for Chapter 3 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables:

Q. A pair of linear equations which has no solution is called an _________ pair of linear equations.

Answer:

A pair of linear equations which has no solution is called an inconsistent pair of linear equations.

Q. A pair of linear equations in two variables, which has a solution, is called a _________ pair of linear equations.

Answer:

A pair of linear equations in two variables, which has a solution, is called a consistent pair of linear equations.

Q. For two lines representing a pair of linear equations in two variables which of the following statements is correct?

(i) The pair of equations has a unique solution if the lines intersect in a single point.

(ii) The pair of equations has no solution if the lines are parallel to each other.

(iii) The pair of equations has infinitely many solutions if the lines are coincident.

(iv) All of the above are true.

Answer:

(iv) All of the above are true.

Also Check:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

Q. For a pair of linear equations a 1 + b 1 + c 1 = 0 and a 2 + b 2 + c 2 = 0 to have infinitely many solutions, what will be the relation between a1/a2, b1/b2 and c1/c2?

Answer:

Q. Represent the following situation into a linear pair of equations:

Ritika bought some pencils and pens at two different times. At first, she bought 3 pencils and 2 pens for ₹ 30 and at then she bought 5 pencils and 6 pens for ₹ 82.

Answer:

3x + 2y = 30

5x + 6y = 82

While making the exam preparations, students should go through the Revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Maths so that they can avoid the deleted topics and prepare according to the topics that are prescribed by the board.

Also check:

CBSE Class 10 Maths Complete Package for Board Exam 2021 (Absolutely Free)