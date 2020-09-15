CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Check Class 10 Science Question Paper of Previous Year Compartment Exam (With Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 Science Compartment Exam will be held on 23rd September 2020 (Wednesday). Therefore, it is a crucial time for all those candidates who could not clear their Science exam in March 2020. They have got another chance to brush up their preparations and secure good marks in the paper.

We have provided here the previous year compartment question paper of Class 10 Science subject. This question paper can be used by the candidates for revision before taking the real exam. With the help of this question paper and the marking scheme provided here students can improve their mistakes. They can also get an idea of the type of questions that will be asked in their Science exam. We have provided here three sets of question papers that were distributed in the Class 10 Science Compartment Exam 2019. All these questions papers along with the marking scheme can be download in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Science

Compartment Question Paper 2019

Set - 1 (Paper Code - 31/1/1)

SECTION A

1. Name an enzyme present in pancreatic juice.

2. Mention the main social problem caused by building large dams.

SECTION B

3. A metal compound X reacts with dilute hydrochloric acid to produce brisk effervescence. The gas evolved forms a white precipitate when passed through lime water. Write balanced chemical equations involved in the above mentioned chemical reactions.

4. Write the name and one function each of the parts A and B shown in the following diagram.

5. State Snell’s law of refraction of light. Write an expression for the absolute refractive index of a medium in terms of speed of light.

OR

Light enters from air to glass having refractive index 1·50. Calculate the speed of light in the glass.

Given : The speed of light in vacuum is = 3 ´ 108 m/s.

SECTION C

6. (a) In the following reaction :

MnO 2 + 4HCl ® MnCl 2 + 2H 2 O + Cl 2

Identify the oxidant and reductant.

(b) Give reasons :

(i) Antioxidants are added to foods containing fats and oils.

(ii) White silver chloride turns grey in sunlight.

7. (a) What does pH scale measure ?

(b) Write its range.

(c) State the significance of highest and lowest values of pH scale.

OR

(a) Why is electrolysis of brine called ‘Chlor-alkali process’ ? Write the chemical equation involved in this process.

(b) A few crystals of hydrated copper sulphate are heated in a dry test-tube. Enlist any two observations.

8. Compare the following elements as per the characteristics given in the brackets:

(a) Lithium and Nitrogen (Atomic radii)

(b) Potassium and Chlorine (Electronegativity)

(c) Magnesium and Calcium (Valency)

Give reason for your answer in each case.

