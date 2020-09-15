CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year's Compartment Question Papers of All Subjects

CBSE class 10 question papers of compartment examination 2019 are provided here. Question papers of all major subjects in class 10 can be downloaded with this article. These CBSE question papers are of much importance when we talk about preparing for the CBSE Board Examinations. All the CBSE compartment question papers are set in the similar way as in CBSE Board examinations that are conducted in March-April months. So students are suggested to thoroughly analyse the pattern and type of questions asked in the compartment examination as it will help them to get an idea about the nature of questions and important topics to be asked in upcoming CSBE Class 10 Compartment Examination 2020.

Download CBSE Class 10 Compartment Question Papers 2019 from links given below:

Check CBSE Marking Scheme for all papers of Class 10 Compartment Exam 2019

CBSE has also released the marking scheme for class 10 compartment exam 2019. This marking scheme must be used as an instructive tool to start preparations of board exam as it helps to understand the breakup of marks across various questions and different steps used in an answer. Knowing the trends of marks distribution will help to make perfect preparation plans for exams. So, students should thoroughly analyse the CBSE marking scheme to put their efforts in the right way.

From this year, CBSE class 10 question papers for all major subjects will have increased number of Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQS) that is ought to give some relief to students from attempting a number of subjective type questions for which they had to write long answers. Due to this, students had to face problem with completing their paper in exam duration of three hours. So, students must plan their preparations according to the recent changes introduced by the board in CBSE Examination Pattern.

