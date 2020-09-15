CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year's Maths Compartment Question Paper with Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for Class 10th Compartment Examination 2020. The CBSE 10th Compartment Exam will start from September 22 while the examination for Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic will be conducted on 25th September 2020. The examination for both the papers will be held from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

To help all the CBSE candidates who will appear for the Mathematics Compartment Exam 2020, we are providing here the Mathematics question paper of the previous year's compartment exam. This question paper along with its marking scheme can be extremely helpful for the students to get an idea of the type of questions asked in the compartment exams. Thus, students will be able to prepare the right strategy to clear the exam with good scores. We have provided here all three sets of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Compartment Question Paper 2019. Question papers and their marking scheme can be downloaded in PDF format from the links mentioned in the following table:

All the CBSE Class 10 students who could not manage to pass in the Mathematics Board Exam held in February - March 2020, must take full advantage of this opportunity of reappearing in the Maths Exam. For this, they should practice more and more with various Mathematics question papers and sample papers. This will help them strengthen their basics, clear their doubts and become efficient to solve different types of problems asked in the exam.

We have also prepared a complete package for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics that includes all the resources are very much important for the preparations of any type of exams, be it the school tests, pre-boards, annual board exam, or the compartment exam. So, students should take the help of this study material to make focused and organised preparations for their CBSE Cass 10 Maths Compartment Exam 2020. Access this package from the following link:

