CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Download Admit Card for 10th, 12th & Check Study Material for Exam Preparation

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Amid COVID-19 pandemic about 2.3 lakh students will write CBSE 10th & 12th Compartment exam 2020. Admit card for CBSE Compartment exam 2020 has already been released online on the official website of CBSE. If you have not downloaded the CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2020 then you can do so. According to CBSE Compartment Date Sheet 2020, exam for class 10th will be conducted from 22 September to 28 September whereas exams for class 12 will be conducted from 22 September to 30 September.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Schedule for Class 10

- First Exam: 22nd September 2020 (Tuesday)

- Last Exam: 28th September 2020 (Monday)

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Schedule for Class 12

- First Exam: 22nd September 2020 (Tuesday)

- Last Exam: 30th September 2020 (Monday)

Students who are preparing for CBSE Compartment exam 2020 are advised to do selective study. They should analyse previous years papers of CBSE board exams and highlight important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked.

As you will go through previous year papers, you will find important theorems, derivation, proofs, diagrams and numerical problems. Students are advised to first prepare these important concepts.

Jagran Josh has also provided important resources such as CBSE Sample Papers, Previous Years Papers, Marking Scheme, Notes etc. Students can also check these resources for exam preparation.

