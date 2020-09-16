CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Compartment Question Paper 2019 (With Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Question Paper and Marking Scheme of the Compartment Exam 2019 are provided here for free PDF download. The question paper and marking scheme together form a very useful resource to understand the patter of question paper and the format in which you should script your answers. Students who will take the Class 10 English Compartment Exam 2020 must take help of the previous year papers to improve their mistakes and make better preparations for the upcoming exam. We have provided here all three sets of the English Compartment Question Paper along with their respective marking schemes. Practice with these papers to secure good marks in your exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Compartment Question Paper 2019

Set - 1 (Code No. 2/1/1)

SECTION A – (Reading) 20 marks

1. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow : 8

1 Today, most of the 3,00,000 people on the Andamans are mainlanders or their descendants and live in South Andaman. They have come from all across India, especially Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in South Andaman has a truly cosmopolitan texture with people of all religions, castes and cultures living in peaceful coexistence. And for this reason, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also called Mini India.

2 The Island has a lot to offer to an avid tourist. Out of the total area nearly 50% comprises Tribal Reserves, National Park and Wildlife Sanctuaries. Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park exhibits a variety of corals, coloured fish, sea turtles and other sea animals. Sight-seeing tours, scuba diving, snorkelling, trekking, island camping and relaxing are some of the other activities one can indulge in.

3 Situated in the Bay of Bengal, about 800 km off the East coast of India, they stretch across more than 700 km from North to South with 36 inhabited islands. The archipelago is believed to have been part of a mountain range that extended from Burma to Indonesia. It still retains its original geography of hilly terrain with dense tropical forests.

4 The islands support nearly two thousand species of plants and more than 250 species of birds. They had been covered in mystery for centuries before they were first colonised by the British in 1789. Being cut off from the rest of the world, the social and cultural development of its inhabitants was also in complete isolation and the entire population consisted of aborigines.

1.1 On the basis of your reading of the passage, attempt any eight of the 8=8´following questions:

(a) Which is the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands?

(b) Most of the mainlanders settled on the islands belong to ___________.

(c) What do you understand by cosmopolitan texture?

(d) What is Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park famous for?

(e) Which activities attract the tourists to the islands?

(f) What is the location of Andaman Islands?

(g) Why were the islands in complete isolation?

(h) When did the British government settle as colonists?

(i) How many species of birds are sustained in the islands?

