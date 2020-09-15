CBSE Class 10 Social Science Previous Year Compartment Question Paper is very useful to get an idea about the expected questions for the Class 10 Social Science Compartment Exam 2020. We have provided here all the sets of the question paper along with their respective marking schemes. With the help of these question papers students can practice different types of questions that will further help them in strengthening their concepts. They can identify their weak areas and work on them to get prepared for their upcoming compartment exam. All the questions papers and the marking schemes can be download in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Compartment Question Paper 2019 Set - 1 (Paper Code - 32/1/1)

SECTION A

1. Why was Otto Von Bismarck considered as the architect of the unified Germany?

OR

Why were the Vietnamese provinces like Nghe An and Ha Tinh called as ‘‘electrical fuses’’?

2. Why did Martin Luther say that ‘Printing is the ultimate gift of God and the greatest one’?

OR

Why did Premchand reject the nostalgic obsession with ancient history?

3. Favourable conditions for wind energy exist in Western Rajasthan and Gujarat, but they have not been utilised and developed to the maximum. It falls in which category of resources?

OR

Water is a compound of two inflammable gases, hydrogen and oxygen, which can be used as a rich source of energy. However, we do not have the required technical ‘know-how’ to use them for this purpose. What kind of resources can these gases be put in?

4. Why was there an acute problem in Brussels during 1950s and 1960s between the two communities?

5. How do the Demand Deposits offer facilities?

OR

How is Double coincidence of wants not appreciable in the contemporary scenario?

6. How has globalisation enabled the national companies to emerge as Multinational Companies (MNCs)?

7. If you have to buy a bottle of packed drinking water for your journey, which logo will you try to find on it to ensure the quality?

