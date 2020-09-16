CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Compartment Question Paper 2019 (With Marking Scheme)

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Compartment Exam will be conducted on 26th September, 2020. Students who have to appear for the English Communicative Exam should practice with the previous year question papers. With the help of the previous year question papers, they can know the expected questions. They can also identify their mistakes and make efforts to improve the same. We have provided here all three sets of the English Communicative Compartment Question Paper 2019. Marking Scheme of each paper is also available here which is helpful to understand the correct format for writing answers in the exam. Try to solve all the question papers for effective revision and securing good marks in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Compartment Question Paper 2019

Set - 1 (Code No. 1/1/1)

SECTION A – (Reading) 20 marks

1. Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow:

1 Education is not only about acquiring knowledge, it is also about applying the knowledge for the betterment of society. Described as ‘‘future’’ of every society, it is the responsibility of each school student to bring about major changes in society as a whole through their efforts.

2 The future is full of uncertainties. So it will be students’ responsibility to do their best to reduce the damaging effects of a natural disaster. Gaining strength from their bookish and practical knowledge, students play a major role in not only making well-informed plans to face the after-effects but also in helping victims of a disaster through their timely help.

3 This is where their presence becomes important as part of an effective ‘‘Disaster Management’’. Disaster Management, also called as Crisis Management is a methodical process to protect the lives and property of people from unforeseen natural and man-made crises.

4 An attempt to reduce the loss caused by a calamity, the student community teamed with groups of teachers may make its strong presence felt in assisting communities to better deal with emergencies. Many instances of students saving the lives of their fellow citizens and strangers become an inspiration for everyone to do the best they can to reduce the suffering caused by a disaster. The students desirous of helping others may extend help to the needy ones in many ways.

5 Here are the preventive steps students can take to help to save an accident victim. A thought out plan that will come into force during an internal or external disaster, active involvement with public agencies like ambulance, police and fire departments, imparting training to school staff to better manage the crisis without panicking, circulation of pamphlets about disaster management in every classroom, identifying the extent of damage caused by the crisis as a data point for the head of the institution to begin corrective measures and constantly being watchful about the safety of school mates.

CBSE Class 10 English NCERT Solutions - All Chapters

CBSE Class 10 English Previous Years' Question Papers

1.1 On the basis of your understanding of the above passage, answer any eight of the following questions:

(a) What is education all about?

(b) What is the responsibility of a school student?

(c) What is ‘Disaster Management’?

(d) What is the role of students during a disaster?

(e) From where do the students get strength to face the after-effects of the disaster?

(f) What are the preventive steps the students can take to help the accident victims?

(g) How are others also inspired to do their best to reduce the sufferings caused by the disaster?

(h) How does training of school staff/students help in management of the crisis?

(i) How does data collected about the disaster help the head of an institute to control the crisis?

.

.

.

The complete paper along with other sets of the paper can be downloaded from the links provided below:

Marking Scheme of all three papers can be checked from the following link:

CBSE Marking Scheme of Class 10 English Communicative Compartment Paper 2019 (Set - 1, 2, 3)

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material for Board Exam Preparation