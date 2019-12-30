CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 11 The Human Eye and The Colourful World

CBSE Class 10 Science MCQs Chapter 11 The Human Eye and The Colourful World

1. The term “accommodation” as applied to the eye, refers to its ability to:

(a) Control the light intensity falling on the retina

(b) Erect the inverted image formed on the retina

(c) Adjust the focal length of the lens

(d) Vary the distance between the lens and retina

Answer: (c) Adjust the focal length of the lens

2. How eyes adjust in order to focus the image of near or distant objects on retina?

(a) The lens moves in or out according to the position of the object

(b) The retina moves in or out according to the position of the object

(c) The lens becomes thicker or thinner according to the position of the object

(d) The pupil gets larger or smaller according to the position of the object

Answer: (c) The lens becomes thicker or thinner according to the position of the object

3. A person cannot see the distant objects clearly (though he can see the nearby objects clearly). He is suffering from the defect of vision called:

(a) Cataract

(b) Hypermetropia

(c) Myopia

(d) Presbyopia

Answer: (c) Myopia

4. A got his eye tested. The optician’s prescription for the spectacles was:

Left eye: −3 D

Right eye: −3.50 D

The person is having a defect of vision called:

(a) Presbyopia

(b) Myopia

(c) Astigmatism

(d) Hypermetropia

Answer: (b) Myopia

5. A man finds it difficult to read the odometer on the dashboard of the car but is able to clearly read a distant road sign. Which of the following statement is correct about this man?

(a) The near point of his eyes has receded away.

(b) The near point of his eyes has come closer to him.

(c) The far point of his eyes has receded away.

(d) The far point of his eyes has come closer to him.

Answer: (a) The near point of his eyes has receded away

6. With both eyes open, a person’s field of view is about:

(a) 90o

(b) 150o

(c) 180o

(d) 360o

Answer: (c) 180o

7. When a beam of white light falls on a glass prism, the colour of light which will deviate least is:

(a) Violet

(b) Red

(c) Green

(d) Blue

Answer: (b) Red

8. The star appear shifted from their actual position due to the phenomenon of:

(a) Diffraction of light

(b) Scattering of light

(c) Refraction of light

(d) Reflection of light

Answer: (c) Refraction of light

9. Blue colour of the sky is due to the phenomenon of:

(a) Reflection of light

(b) Refraction of light

(c) Dispersion of light

(d) Scattering of light

Answer: (d) Scattering of light

10. Which of the following figures correctly represents the passage of white light through prism?

Answer: (a)

11. Which of the following graph represents the correct variation of angle of incidence (i) and angle of deviation (δ)?

Answer: (a)

12. Figure a, b, c respectively; indicate the point in case of:

(a) The Hypermetropia eye, the myopic eye and normal eye

(b) The normal eye, the myopic eye and Hypermetropia eye

(c) The normal eye, the Hypermetropia eye and myopic eye

(d) The myopic eye, the normal eye and Hypermetropia eye

Answer: (c) The normal eye, the Hypermetropia eye and myopic eye

13. In which of the following cases will no dispersion take place when sunlight passes through it?

Answer: (b)

14. A: Astigmatism usually is caused by an irregularly shaped cornea.

B: Rainbow is the natural phenomenon in which dispersion takes place.

(a) Both 'A' and 'B' are true statements

(b) Both 'A' and 'B' are false statements.

(c) ‘A' is true while 'B' is false.

(d) ‘A' is false while 'B' is true

Answer: (a) Both 'A' and 'B' are true statements

15. Having two eyes facilitates in:

A: Increasing the field of view

B: Bringing three dimensional view

C: Developing the concept of distance/size.

Then the correct option is/are:

(a) A only

(b) A and B only

(c) B only

(d) A, B and C

Answer: (d) A, B and C

