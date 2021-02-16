CBSE Class 11 Annual Exam 2021 To Be Conducted Offline: Check Updates & Important Tips To Score Well

CBSE: All CBSE Schools are instructed by the board to hold offline exams for 9th & 11th by following all safety measures to avoid any risk of COVID-19. New CBSE Academic Session 2021 will also start from 1st April 2021. Although many students raised concerns over offline CBSE exams 2021 but many experts hold opinions that final exams should be conducted offline to maintain the sanity of exams. In this article, we have provided some tips for students with which students can score well in exams.

# Prepare Topics Mentioned in Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21

Before starting preparation or doing revision, students are advised to learn or prepare questions based on the topics mentioned in revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Teachers often set papers based on CBSE Syllabus hence students should prepare all the topics mentioned in it.

⇒CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced): All Subjects

⇒Deleted CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21: Applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2020-21!

# NCERT Textbooks & Class Notes:

Class notes & NCERT textbooks are some of the most important resources for the preparation of CBSE School exams. Many teachers frame questions based on the lecture they deliver in the class. Hence, students are advised to first prepare from class notes & NCERT textbooks and then study from a question bank of refresher.

⇒NCERT Books for Class 11 (PDF): All Subjects

⇒NCERT Exemplar: CBSE Class 11 Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology - All Chapters

# Practice With Sample Papers:

Try to solve 5 to 10 sample papers with pen and paper. This will enhance your writing speed and you will learn important concepts & questions. You can purchase any good quality sample papers for CBSE Class 11 online or from a nearby book shop.

These are some simple yet effective tips for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Class 11 annual exams. Students can also visit CBSE section of Jagran Josh and can access important resources for the preparation of the upcoming annual exams

JEE Main & NEET: Check Important Chemical Reactions from CBSE Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks