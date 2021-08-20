CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 Term 2 (PDF) Released: Download Now

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format.

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 is given at the end of this article. It is extremely important for the preparation of Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Biology exam 2021-22.

Units Term 2 Marks III Cell: Structure and Function: Chapter - 10 05 IV Plant Physiology: Chapter - 13,14 and 15 12 V Human Physiology: Chapter –17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 18 Practicals Term – II 15

Term – II

Unit-III Cell: Structure and Function

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance

Unit-IV Plant Physiology

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis.

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways; respiratory quotient.

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

Growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA.

Unit-V Human Physiology

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans - exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume; disorders related to respiration - asthma, emphysema, occupational respiratory disorders.

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Composition of blood, blood groups, coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function; human circulatory system - Structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system - hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure.

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and their Elimination

Modes of excretion - ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism; human excretory system – structure and function; urine formation, osmoregulation; regulation of kidney function - renin - angiotensin, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and diabetes insipidus; role of other organs in excretion; disorders - uremia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis; dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant.

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Skeletal muscle, contractile proteins and muscle contraction.

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Neuron and nerves; Nervous system in humans - central nervous system; peripheral nervous system and visceral nervous system; generation and conduction of nerve impulse.

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration

Endocrine glands and hormones; human endocrine system - hypothalamus, pituitary, pineal, thyroid, parathyroid, adrenal, pancreas, gonads; mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea); role of hormones as messengers and regulators, hypo - and hyperactivity and related disorders; dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goiter, diabetes, Addison's disease.

Note: Diseases related to all the human physiological systems to be taught in brief.

For more details & syllabus of CBSE Class 11 Biology Practical, download the PDF from the link given below

Download CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 Term 2 (PDF)