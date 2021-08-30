CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2) Released: Download PDF Now

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF is given at the end of this article. It is very important for preparation of CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Term 2 exam 2021-22.
NCERT Books for Class 11 (PDF): All Subjects
Term 2 - CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22:
|
|
TERM - 2 SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER
Theory - 40 Marks DURATION - 2 Hrs
|
|
|
Part B
|
Finance and Trade
|
Period
|
Marks
|
7
|
Sources of Business Finance
|
28
|
20
|
8
|
Small Business and Entrepreneurship Development
|
16
|
9
|
Internal Trade
|
22
|
20
|
10
|
International Business
|
04
|
|
Total
|
70
|
40
|
|
PROJECT WORK (PART - 2)
|
|
10
TERM II
Part B: Finance and Trade
Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance
Business finance: Concept and Importance
Owners’ funds- equity shares, preferences share, retained earnings, Global Depository receipt (GDR), American Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept
Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit and
Unit 8: Small Business and Entrepreneurship Development
Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept and
Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development:
Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund startup.
Intellectual Property Rights and Entrepreneurship
Small scale enterprise – Definition
Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas
Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation
(NSIC) and District Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas
Unit 9: Internal Trade
Internal trade - meaning and types of services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer
Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores – concept
Unit 10: International Trade
International trade: concept and benefits
For more details about project work and other resources, download the PDF from the following link