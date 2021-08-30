CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (Term 2) Released: Download PDF Now

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 30, 2021 21:14 IST
Modified On: Aug 30, 2021 22:48 IST
Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF is given at the end of this article. It is very important for preparation of CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Term 2 exam 2021-22.

Term 2 - CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22:

 

TERM - 2 SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER

Theory - 40 Marks DURATION - 2 Hrs

 

 

Part B

Finance and Trade

Period

Marks

7

Sources of Business Finance

28

20

8

Small Business and Entrepreneurship Development

16

9

Internal Trade

22

20

10

International Business

04

 

Total

70

40

 

PROJECT WORK (PART - 2)

 

10

TERM II

Part B: Finance and Trade

Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance

Business finance: Concept and Importance

Owners’ funds- equity shares, preferences share, retained earnings, Global Depository receipt (GDR), American Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept

Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit and

Unit 8: Small Business and Entrepreneurship Development

Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept and

Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development:

Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund startup.

Intellectual Property Rights and Entrepreneurship

Small scale enterprise – Definition

Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas

Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation

(NSIC) and District Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas

Unit 9: Internal Trade

Internal trade - meaning and types of services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer

Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores – concept

Unit 10: International Trade

International trade: concept and benefits

For more details about project work and other resources, download the PDF from the following link

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF

